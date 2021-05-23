“I can’t think of a more fitting moment to open Le Pavillon,” said one of world’s most renowned chefs Daniel Boulud this week in a press release announcing the officially opening of Le Pavillon, a new restaurant in the Midtown office tower One Vanderbilt.

Though Boulud was no doubt speaking about the hard-hit restaurant industry by the pandemic, after seeing the stunning eatery, we couldn’t think of a more appropriate reflection of the chef himself and his adopted hometown. Le Pavillion is the apogee of Big Apple’s grandeur and Boulud’s remarkable career that helped define New York’s culinary prowess. The restaurant draws inspiration from traditional pavilions found in France, as well as the classic New York City restaurant that opened in 1941 at the World’s Fair’s French Pavillion, forging a truly Franco-American identity unlike any other. Located directly across from Grand Central with views of the Chrysler Building, Le Pavillon boasts soaring, 57-foot ceilings and a nature-inspired design by Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld that celebrates nature and its essential connection to sustenance.

Photo Credit: SL Green RealtyNestled on the second floor of One Vanderbilt, the restaurant can accommodate up to 120 guests and a bar area with 46 seats. It’s volumetric design and towering focal point over the bar makes for a perfect canvas for an impressive hand-blown glass chandelier designed by artist Andy Paiko. Adding to the visual impact are the two New York landmarks, Chrysler Building and Grand Central Terminal, visually anchoring the massive windows in the dining room.

As for the menu, fare will be a classic Boulud take on a vegetable- and seafood-forward contemporary French-American cuisine. Those interested in unique experiences will appreciate a seat at the “Garden Table” located in the middle of the restaurant which will feature special food and wine happenings, including guest chefs, winemakers, and tasting menus.

But for Boulud Le Pavillion means a lot more then just a gathering place for gourmands. “Despite the many, many challenges that we have faced in the last year our commitment to creating this dining destination never wavered,’ chef added. “And, in fact, we are more certain than ever that this celebration of cuisine, nature and architecture is exactly what New Yorkers need right now. It is my sincere hope that this is an opportunity to celebrate New York City for all of us.”