Love logos and all things caffeinated? At the freshly opened FENDI CAFFE in Miami Design District, you’ve come to the right place.

The iconic FENDI CAFFE is located at OTL Restaurant across from the FENDI Boutique, marked boldly with a sunny FENDI yellow FF Vertigo canopy, and yellow FF Vertigo adorning walls, tables, chairs, and planters, infusing a joyful summer vibe to the space. The FENDI CAFFE tables embrace the colorful FF Vertigo print, with warped FF logo topping each surface. The theme is continued throughout with custom FENDI table settings and takeaway elements, as well as decorative details for the menu’s food and beverage.

The menu at the café includes a fusion of local and Italian favorite breakfast and lunch items, as well as beverages including a signature FF logo cappuccino served in porcelain cups decorated with FENDI’s signature Pequin striped motif. An evening Aperitivo menu will also be offered. Sweet and savory bites will include special FF logo toast and paninis, as well as a variety of pastries and baked goods in special FENDI packaging.

The café’s concept is inspired by the FENDI Summer 2021 Capsule ft. FF Vertigo, featuring a happy and colorful interpretation of the iconic FF logo pattern. This season it was revisited through a Seventies’ psychedelic filter derived from the newest capsule collection of the Roman Maison, designed in partnership with visual artist Sarah Coleman. The result is FF Vertigo, a new magnetic motif offering a twisted, turned version of the classic FF logo pattern.

The delicious reveal celebrates FENDI’s debut of the Peekaboo Bar in Miami, bringing brand’s craftsmanship, creativity and iconic spirit to the Design District boutique with a made-to-order experience. Fans would tell you that the Peekaboo is iconic in its special representation of the Maison’s tradition, artisan skills and creativity. The bar provides the opportunity to tailor a Peekaboo with over 90 customized options. To check out the buzz for yourself be sure to stop by the bar open through June 3rd