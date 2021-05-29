Casey Affleck
News
Haute Living Celebrates Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
Wesley Snipes
Haute Scene
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.
Mario Carbone
News
Haute Living x Mario Carbone Host Carbone Sunday Supper
City Guide
Stunning Le Pavillon Opens at One Vanderbilt in New York’s Midtown
News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts

Haute Living Celebrates Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck

Celebrities, Haute Scene, Haute Time, News

Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The intimate gathering was rendered even more special thanks to Ulysse Nardin and Wine Access. 

Casey Affleck
Oscar winner Casey Affleck

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living kicked off Memorial Day weekend in the best way possible, with an intimate celebration honoring recent cover Casey Affleck. 

Casey Affleck
Publisher and Co-Founder of Haute Media Group Seth Semilof, Casey Affleck and Editor-in-Chief of Haute Living Media Group Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Oscar winner was accompanied to the soiree, held in a private room at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, with stylist to the stars Ilaria Urbinati and former world ranked Muay Thai champion Johnny Hunt. 

Casey Affleck
Johnny Hunt and stylist Ilaria Urbinati

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening was presented by timepiece brand Ulysse Nardin, who had watches on display at the stunning location, as well as Wine Access, whose MW of Wine, Vanessa Conlin (one of only 57 in the U.S.!)) paired some stellar wines for the coursed meal.

Casey Affleck
Chris Fisher, Ulysse Nardin President Francois-Xavier Hotier and Alex West

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group publisher and co-founder Seth Semilof said a few words thanking and introducing Affleck before turning things over to Conlin, who shared her reasons for the evenings pairings and led a champagne toast.

Casey Affleck
Wine Access’ Vanessa Conlin and Robert Emery

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The menu — with Wine Access’ pairings — included carred octopus, which was paired with a 2020 Cherrier Pere et Fils Les 7 Hommes Sanceree Loire Valley; Tamai’s arugula salad, paired with 2017 Hirsch Vineyards Reserve Estate Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast; sea bass, short rib, salmon or charred cauliflower with a 2011 Jean-Luc Colombo Terres Brulees Cornas and strawberry rhubarb crumble with a 2005 Chateau Lafaurie Peyraguey.

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and Publisher and Co-Founder of Haute Media Group Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Francois-Xavier Hotier, the President of Ulysse Nardin Americas, gave a speech of his own thanking Affleck, and then introduced two of his special guests: Retired Navy Seal Alex West, the founder and managing director of One More Wave, a charity that helps disabled veterans with custom surfboards, and Chris Fischer, the founder and chairman of OCEARCH, a data-centric organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. He is based out of Park City, Utah. Affleck has a charity of his own: Stories From Tomorrow. 

Casey Affleck
Severine Charlet, Craig Weiss and Kim Schaid

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

He then showed off the brand’s Diver Deep Dive timepiece, which is water resistant to 1,000 metres. It includes a removable titanium guard on the crown at 2 o’clock and a helium release valve at 9 o’clock, for deep dives of prolonged periods of time or under saturation. There are only very few of these particular watches made.

Casey Affleck
Jessey Lee and Sean Lee

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Diver Deep Dive timepiece was purchased at the event by businessman Cole Harris, who ran for lieutenant governor of California in 2018.

Casey Affleck
Editor-in-Chief of Haute Living Media Group Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Other notable guests at the soiree included Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Vice President of Haute Media Group April Irene Donelson, Severine Charlet and Craig Weiss of Ulysse Nardin, Mike and Cassandra LeBlanc, Netflix star Christine Chiu and Robert Emery of Wine Access.

Casey Affleck
Senior Vice President at Haute Media Group April Irene Donelson

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Casey Affleck
Vanessa Conlin presents Wine Access’ wines of the evening

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Casey Affleck
The setting

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Casey Affleck
Ulysse Nardin on display

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Casey Affleck
The wines of the evening

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

PREVIOUS POST
Celebrities
May 28, 2021
Haute Living Celebrates Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr At Hearthstone Kitchen And Cellar
By Mary Gibson
Jean Shafiroff
News
May 28, 2021
Mind Your Manners 101: Society Queen Jean Shafiroff Shares Her Charity Event Etiquette Guide
By Laura Schreffler
The Peninsula Hotel
City Guide
May 28, 2021
The Peninsula New York is Reopening with New Luxury Amenities and Experiences
By Adrienne Faurote
Wesley Snipes
Celebrities
May 27, 2021
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami