Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The intimate gathering was rendered even more special thanks to Ulysse Nardin and Wine Access.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living kicked off Memorial Day weekend in the best way possible, with an intimate celebration honoring recent cover Casey Affleck.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Oscar winner was accompanied to the soiree, held in a private room at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, with stylist to the stars Ilaria Urbinati and former world ranked Muay Thai champion Johnny Hunt.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening was presented by timepiece brand Ulysse Nardin, who had watches on display at the stunning location, as well as Wine Access, whose MW of Wine, Vanessa Conlin (one of only 57 in the U.S.!)) paired some stellar wines for the coursed meal.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group publisher and co-founder Seth Semilof said a few words thanking and introducing Affleck before turning things over to Conlin, who shared her reasons for the evenings pairings and led a champagne toast.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The menu — with Wine Access’ pairings — included carred octopus, which was paired with a 2020 Cherrier Pere et Fils Les 7 Hommes Sanceree Loire Valley; Tamai’s arugula salad, paired with 2017 Hirsch Vineyards Reserve Estate Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast; sea bass, short rib, salmon or charred cauliflower with a 2011 Jean-Luc Colombo Terres Brulees Cornas and strawberry rhubarb crumble with a 2005 Chateau Lafaurie Peyraguey.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Francois-Xavier Hotier, the President of Ulysse Nardin Americas, gave a speech of his own thanking Affleck, and then introduced two of his special guests: Retired Navy Seal Alex West, the founder and managing director of One More Wave, a charity that helps disabled veterans with custom surfboards, and Chris Fischer, the founder and chairman of OCEARCH, a data-centric organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. He is based out of Park City, Utah. Affleck has a charity of his own: Stories From Tomorrow.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

He then showed off the brand’s Diver Deep Dive timepiece, which is water resistant to 1,000 metres. It includes a removable titanium guard on the crown at 2 o’clock and a helium release valve at 9 o’clock, for deep dives of prolonged periods of time or under saturation. There are only very few of these particular watches made.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Diver Deep Dive timepiece was purchased at the event by businessman Cole Harris, who ran for lieutenant governor of California in 2018.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Other notable guests at the soiree included Haute Living Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Vice President of Haute Media Group April Irene Donelson, Severine Charlet and Craig Weiss of Ulysse Nardin, Mike and Cassandra LeBlanc, Netflix star Christine Chiu and Robert Emery of Wine Access.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living