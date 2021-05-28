Casey Affleck
News
Haute Living Celebrates Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
Wesley Snipes
Haute Scene
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.
Mario Carbone
News
Haute Living x Mario Carbone Host Carbone Sunday Supper
City Guide
Stunning Le Pavillon Opens at One Vanderbilt in New York’s Midtown
News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts

Haute Living Celebrates Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr At Hearthstone Kitchen And Cellar

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Derek Carr with his Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, celebrated his cover with Haute Living at Hearthstone Kitchen and Cellar in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Upon entering, guests were greeted with delicious hors d’oeuvres such as short rib with butternut squash and avocado toast. Guests also enjoyed specialty cocktails such as the Aviation with gin and a Sidecar. 

Derek Carr and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

A warm welcome was given to all by Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof with additional remarks given by Derek Carr.

Carla Cossy, Heather Carr, and Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The intimate dinner featured a delicious family-style meal including an apple & quinoa salad, truffle penne, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and strawberry rhubarb bread pudding for dessert. Guests were also able to enjoy La Doucette wines while they dined.

Hearthstone created a beautiful and enjoyable atmosphere for the celebration, which also included a toast to the cover star featuring Louis XIII.

Notable guests included Carla Cossy, Partner at RBSH Enterprises, Inc; Darin Marques, Haute Residence Network member and Founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis; Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love and Sandwiches; and April Donelson, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group.

Seth Semilof and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Casey Affleck
Celebrities
May 29, 2021
Haute Living Celebrates Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck
By Haute Living
Jean Shafiroff
News
May 28, 2021
Mind Your Manners 101: Society Queen Jean Shafiroff Shares Her Charity Event Etiquette Guide
By Laura Schreffler
The Peninsula Hotel
City Guide
May 28, 2021
The Peninsula New York is Reopening with New Luxury Amenities and Experiences
By Adrienne Faurote
Wesley Snipes
Celebrities
May 27, 2021
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami