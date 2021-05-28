Haute Living Celebrates Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr At Hearthstone Kitchen And Cellar

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, celebrated his cover with Haute Living at Hearthstone Kitchen and Cellar in Las Vegas.

Upon entering, guests were greeted with delicious hors d’oeuvres such as short rib with butternut squash and avocado toast. Guests also enjoyed specialty cocktails such as the Aviation with gin and a Sidecar.

A warm welcome was given to all by Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof with additional remarks given by Derek Carr.

The intimate dinner featured a delicious family-style meal including an apple & quinoa salad, truffle penne, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and strawberry rhubarb bread pudding for dessert. Guests were also able to enjoy La Doucette wines while they dined.

Hearthstone created a beautiful and enjoyable atmosphere for the celebration, which also included a toast to the cover star featuring Louis XIII.

Notable guests included Carla Cossy, Partner at RBSH Enterprises, Inc; Darin Marques, Haute Residence Network member and Founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis; Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love and Sandwiches; and April Donelson, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group.

