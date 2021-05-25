Photo Credit: Goldbelly

Miamians know well the legendary Argentinean chef Francis Mallmann by way of his highly coveted Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena. And to his countrymen, Mallmann is a somewhat of a national hero for the attention his exemplary cooking techniques has that elevated Argentina’s culinary ranking.

Now thanks to Goldbelly, the e-commerce platform founded by CEO Joe Ariel, Mallmann magic is available to meat loving foodies across the United States. Goldbelly’s idea is simple and has caught on like wildfire during the pandemic. This roster of 00 carefully selected restaurants, delivers well-packed menu items from restaurants and chefs from New York to California— straight to your doorsteps. Think three-course shrimp and grits dinner from Commander’s Palace in New Orleans, a Shabbat meal kit from Michael Solomonov’s Zahav in Philadelphia, and surprise kits from NY’s Marcus Samuelsson. You name the meal; they can ship it.

Enter Mallmann’s specialty Patagonian barbecue dishes, or asado as it is known among the “in-the-know.” Best loved for his open-fire cooking, the Argentinian master is the first international partner for Goldbelly, and likely not the last one. To fully show off his skill, the Mallmann’s meal kit celebrates those “best in show” dishes that keep his restaurants in such high demand. These items include baked beef empanadas with ljaua sauce, dry-aged boneless ribeye steak dinner kit, which includes potatoes, chimichurri and salsa criolla; and a traditional Argentinean asado feast of flank steak, skirt steak, ribeye steaks, short ribs, Argentinian chorizo, with sides of seasoned potato wedges, provoleta cheese, ratatouille, and a variety of Argentinian sauces. To end the meal, the dessert portion includes dulce de leche panqueques, garnished with burnt orange and rosemary. It’s truly an Argentinean affair.

Best enjoyed around your BBQ at home, with friends and family and topped off with delicious Argentinean red, Mallmann’s meal kit delivers a serious culinary punch.