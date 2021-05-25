The Continuum Hosts Chef Michael White & Chef Claudio Lobina For The SOBEWFF

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences, participated in its second year for the 20th Anniversary of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), with a sophisticated evening of regional Italian cuisine on Friday, May 21st.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeJames Beard Award Winner and Michelin Star honoree Chef Michael White, joined forces with Chef Claudio Lobina from The Patio restaurant at the Continuum in Miami Beach, to present a refined three-course menu for guests, co-hosted by husband-and-wife restaurant proprietors Michele Merlo and Tullia Gasparotto. Residents and guests experienced a memorable evening under the stars, within the heart of the luxury beachfront residences, as part of the official Intimate Dinner Series during this year’s 20-Year anniversary of the festival.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye“Our second year of participation during this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival proved equally remarkable as our inaugural showcase last year,” says Rishi Idnani, Managing Director of the Continuum. “Despite the need for increased precautions to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone in attendance, this wonderful collaboration by Chef Michael White, a coveted award-winning Michelin Star honoree, and our very own Chef Claudio Lobina, gave our residents and guests a world class experience in culinary excellence as well as an evening of musical entertainment. On behalf of the entire Continuum management team, I would like to thank the festival’s organizing committee, together with the sponsors and our patrons for helping to make this second installment a resounding success. We would like to congratulate the festival’s management team for achieving an incredible 20-year milestone for one of the nation’s most highly regarded events on the culinary calendar.”

Photo Credit: World Red EyeGuests were welcomed to The Patio restaurant with a live performance by the jazz group “Yamit and The Vinyl Blvd” as attendees were shown to their seats. Singing sensation Jean Vailant, returned with a superb vocal rendition of the Andrea Bocelli classics “Canto della Terra and “Time To Say Goodbye.” This was followed with a welcome speech and introduction to Chef Michael White by Steven Moll from the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeThe night’s exclusive menu in regional Italian cuisine by Chef Michael White and Chef Claudio Lobina included: Lobster Caprese spoons to start, followed by Pea, Pecorino & Lardo Crostini, Warm Sicilian Red Shrimps with mango and potato chutney and Venetian Baccalà on polenta cake, as additional appetizers. Main entrée dishes included Amberjack and Burrata Olivada with lemon and pistachio; Risotto Porcini with Oregon Blonde Morel mushrooms and salmon with roasted peppers, asparagus, and Salsa Bagna Cauda. The dessert course presented a Deconstructed Meringata with wild fresh berries. Each course was paired with a selection of international wines provided courtesy of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio.

