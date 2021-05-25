Reid Heidenry: The New Face Of Luxury Real Estate In Miami

Written In Partnership With Thomas Herd

Photo Credit: Heidenry

When it was time for college, Reid Heidenry looked for a city that would provide an opportunity for growth, as well as a fulfilling life. He found that at the University of Miami. And he went on to fall in love with the city of Miami.

Once Heidenry graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in business, he landed a job as an agent with Next Model Management. After a couple of years, he moved to the burgeoning real estate industry in Miami. In committing to real estate, while others around him were continuously changing career paths, he tried to gain as much knowledge as possible.

After 16 years of hard work, Heidenry is now considered one of the top real estate agents at Sotheby’s Miami Beach. He attributes consistency and discipline, along with that hard work, as the main factors for his sustained success. Heidenry has gradually built his network from the people he knew from college to a vast assortment of clients.

Heidenry is proud of the personal relationships he has established with his clients, relationships that go above and beyond the standard realtor-client relationship. He says it is very rewarding to see repeat clients, as well as numerous referrals.

Heidenry says he is very enthusiastic about what the future holds for the real estate market in Miami, as he emphasizes that Miami is a relatively young city. He believes that Miami has immense potential to continue its growth, as he is keen on aiding his clients and their families to find their ideal home.

Reid compares Miami to the stock market, saying that buying property in Miami is analogous to buying stock in the city. The ongoing pandemic prompted more people to move from New York to Miami, and they have become a good source of business for Heidenry. Although many people may see Miami exclusively for its glitz and glamour, business professionals such as Heidenry are seeing the potential that the city has as a place they can work from – rather than just a party city.

Heidenry is considered one of the top real estate agents under the age of 40 in Miami and Miami Beach.