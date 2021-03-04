Blaise Matuidi brunch
Gucci Changemakers Partners With Tommey Walker For Detroit Vs. Everybody Line Of T-Shirts

Fashion, News

As part of its Gucci Changemakers social impact initiative, Gucci has partnered with Detroit-based designer Tommey Walker and his DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY brand for a special line of t-shirts. This marks the first time a product collaboration has been created under the initiative, specifically, and in this third year of Gucci Changemakers, it continues to provide donations to non-profits in 11 select cities—including Detroit—that “support social change and help to build strong connections and opportunities within communities of color,” according to the brand. The other cities included are Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C. A donation will be made to the 2020 and 2021 Gucci Changemakers North America Impact Fund winners.

gucci changemakersPhoto Credit: Justin W. Milhouse for Gucci

“My partnership with Gucci is a dream come true, not just for me and my team, but also for celebrating the city of Detroit’s cultural richness and innovation,” said Walker. “I’ve long admired the creative genius that is Alessandro Michele and am honored and humbled that Gucci respects my work. DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY and Gucci share the same unifying ethos, to bring people together for a greater good and to transform a feeling into a cultural moment.”

gucci changemakersPhoto Credit: Justin W. Milhouse for Gucci

The t-shirts are now available in limited quantities at the House’s flagship boutiques in the 11 American Changemaker cities listed above, while the complete offering is also available now on the House’s website. A special-edition GUCCI VS. EVERYBODY t-shirt is also available exclusively at the Detroit Troy Somerset Collection Gucci boutique. Click here for more information and to visit the House’s website.

gucci changemakersPhoto Credit: Justin W. Milhouse for Gucci gucci changemakersPhoto Credit: Justin W. Milhouse for Gucci gucci changemakersPhoto Credit: Justin W. Milhouse for Gucci gucci changemakersPhoto Credit: Justin W. Milhouse for Gucci gucci changemakersPhoto Credit: Justin W. Milhouse for Gucci

