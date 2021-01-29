Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort and ResidencesAcqualina Resort and Residences is one of only three Five-Star hotels in the world with accreditations from Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. The five-star hotel is located in Miami’s Sunny Isle Beach and is known for its world-class restaurants, curated amenities, and luxurious rooms and suites. It is now officially among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide.

This verification was developed by Forbes Travel Guide in partnership with digital health industry leader Sharecare and covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees.

“The pandemic has made it clear hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “By becoming VERIFIED™, Acqualina Resort & Residences, a Forbes Five Star property, has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.” Photo Credit: Acqualina ResortThe resort also achieved a global sanitation accreditation in December of 2020 from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. This makes Acqualina Resort the only Five-Star hotel in Florida and the Caribbean and one of three Five-Star hotels in the world to receive both accreditations.

Acqualina Resort is using electrostatic disinfectant tools that combine EPA-approved chemicals with electrostatic molecules to sanitize all spaces. They are also implementing an elevated level of cleaning protocols, hand-washing, and the use of gloves and face masks. The ultra-luxury resort is making sure they are creating a safe atmosphere so that their guests can continue to enjoy world-class dining such as Il Mulino New York and the new Ke-uH Japanese restaurant, the three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, innovative marine biology-based children’s program, and all of the other amenities they offer.

“The GBAC certification and guidance assisted us in building strict processes regarding health security, and Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide verified that our practices and protocols were implemented successfully,” said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner. “Attaining the highest seals of approval in outbreak prevention reinforces our commitment to providing great living and lifestyle experiences with the most rigorous health and safety standards in place.” Photo Credit: Acqualina ResortFor more information, visit acqualinaresort.com or call +1 (844) 251 8490.