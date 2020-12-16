When it comes to the ultimate level of luxury in the perfume world, it doesn’t get much more impressive than Parfums de Marly. With a wide array of scents for men and women, each more tantalizing than the next and presented in gorgeous bottles that can double as décor, it makes perfect sense (or scents, if you will), to introduce the brand to the Magic City. The 18th Century, French-inspired fragrance house has chosen Saks Fifth Avenue at the Brickell City Centre in downtown Miami for its latest home, which is where I caught up with Parfums de Marly Managing Director Yvan Jacqueline to discuss the brand’s latest launch, Pegasus Exclusif for men. Click here to visit the parfumerie website.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Deyvanshi Masrani: Tell me about Pegasus Exclusif, in your own words.

Yvan Jacqueline: Pegasus Exclusif is another olfactive dimension of the original, Pegasus, making it more bold, deep, dark, and seductive. Pegasus Exclusif is brighter and more energetic. It is a reinterpretation of the original but bringing it to a creamier, woody, deeper level with the addition of natural oud.

DM: What are the main fragrance notes and what do they add to the scent overall?

YJ: Pegasus Exlusif opens with a burst of pink pepper and bergamot accords. It evolves to an oriental addictive blend of vanilla and bitter almond. Its woody base includes guaiac wood and natural oud which lends depth to the composition.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

DM: What led to the inception of this fragrance? Tell me about its journey.

YJ: Pegasus, a pillar of the collection, has been highly successful for eight years. Pegasus marked a chapter in Parfums de Marly’s history with its woody and exceptionally distinguished signature. Pegasus Exclusif retains two of its most characteristic and addictive ingredients: bitter almond and vanilla. As part of the Les Metalliques Collection—[which includes] Godolphin, Pegasus, Herod, and now, Pegasus Exclusif—the metallic bottles are the first fragrances created by Julien Sprecher, they are the essence of Parfums de Marly.

DM: From where are the ingredients sourced and why?

YJ: As always, exceptional ingredients are sourced, including the rarest essences and most sophisticated extractions. The vanilla is sourced from Madagascar—the best vanilla in the world. Parfums de Marly prides itself on using the finest ingredients available naturally and ethically sourced. And when not available in its natural form, we work with the gold standards of synthetic molecules; for example, musk is no longer ethically available in the natural world. We choose to do so to ensure the fragrances exude the ultimate level of luxury and elegance, as procured in the 18th Century. Our fragrances have over 75% natural ingredients where roses are sourced from Turkey and Bulgaria, to oregano from Oregon in the US, to bergamot from Sicily, and the highly sought after “black gold”, Oud from India.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

DM: Tell me about the bottle­­—both in its materials and design.

YJ: The Parfums de Marly bottles are produced by the best glass makers in France, Pochet du Courval. [As Group Pochet says,] “With four centuries of history working with the greatest perfumers, [Group] Pochet has today a unique glass expertise in luxury bottles, with its an exceptionally pure material, and a perfect mastering of the external shape and internal glass distribution.” The bottles were designed to reflect the bold and striking fragrances within the bottles and the opulence and luxury inspired by the 18th Century.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The Masculine/Unisex bottles have broad shoulders and a slightly tailored torso, with the Parfums de Marly shield emblazoned on its chest. The enlarged raised logo is front and center representing pride, honor, and pays homage to royalty. The smooth painted bottles have a weight to them with the zamac caps that are shaped in the shield of the logo with 1743 embossed to represent the year in which the “Marly Horses” sculptures were commissioned by Louis XV for the trough at the entrance to the grounds of his Chateau de Marly, sculpted by Guillame Coustou.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The Feminine bottles are more delicate and subtle in design but absolutely make an opulent statement with their details. The curved bottles reflect the curves of a woman and when placed in hand, the Swarovski crystal centrally placed atop the engraved zamac cap adds a slight weight that quietly says, luxe. The floral trim pays homage to the architectural trompe l’oeil murals and walls found in the Chateau de Marly. And to top it off, a tassel collar matching in color to the Swarovski crystal, wraps the design in a beautiful bow.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

DM: Who is the Pegasus Exclusif man?

YJ: Pegasus Exclusif has set off in pursuit of a new masculinity. More noble, with greater freedom. This essence undeniably bears the stamp of the contemporary man. The exclusive nature of each ingredient affords the formulation an intense alchemy on the skin as well as exceptional strength and resilience. Each wearer can find their temperament within it; its rush; its force. Bold. Unique. Rich.