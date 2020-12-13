City Flavors: Miami’s Most Decadent New Eateries

While the first half of the year was a trying one for the hospitality industry all over the country, Miami has been lucky enough to come back in a strong way, debuting incredible new restaurants throughout the city showcasing global cuisines and flavors. Below, we highlight four of the newcomers that are having an impactful moment in the ever-growing dining scene.

LEKU

Photo Credit: Felipe Cuevas

This Basque-inspired eatery, located in a stunning setting at the Rubell Museum, opened earlier this summer as a pop-up location. Due to popular demand and an overwhelmingly positive response from the city’s most cultured diners, Leku launched a dinner menu to complement its lunch service in September, serving up mouth-watering, authentic dishes hailing from the culinary-rich, Basque region of Spain. Enjoy one of the city’s most coveted art collections before or after your meal and dine in a truly picturesque setting that draws in a high-profile Miami crowd. Highlights include the classic Ibérico 5 Jotas sliced on the spot; Croquetas de Ibérico 5 Jotas; Gambas Al Ajillo; Arroz de Mariscos a la Brasa; or the melt-in-your-mouth Chuletón de Vaca. Pair your dishes with one of their signature cocktails, like the Spanish Gin & Tonic, which comes in three varieties.

For more information on Leku or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.lekumiami.com/.

HIYAKAWA

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Brought by the famed Wabi Sabi team, Hiyakawa debuted in Wynwood in September in a stunning setting that invites diners with an elevated palette to come enjoy authentic Japanese Edomae-style cuisine prepared by famed Chefs Shuji Hiyakawa and Masayuki Jomatsu. The concept is the brainchild of restaurateur and art dealer Alvaro Perez Miranda, who launched the Vagabond Restaurant and Bar, as well as Wabi Sabi by Shuji. Diners at Hiyakawa have the option of indulging in the restaurant’s signature Omakase experience for $175/person, which includes three kitchen appetizers; 12 pieces of fresh nigiri—ranging from Japanese Uni to A5 Wagyu, Toro, Mackerel and more—one maki; miso soup; and dessert, incorporating a menu that changes seasonally, utilizing local and fresh ingredients. Guests can also opt for an a la carte experience, and enjoy dining in the striking, minimalist space designed by interior designer Bea Pernia.

For more information on Hiyakawa or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.hiyakawamiami.com/.

WAVE AT 1 BEACH CLUB

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

Miami’s hottest new beach club, 1 Beach Club, debuted Wave restaurant upon opening this fall to much acclaim. The menu transports guests to the beaches of the Mediterranean, with a fresh and colorful menu of Greek and Mediterranean-inspired dishes that pair perfectly with its sublime, beachy atmosphere and vibrant cocktail menu. Make your way through cold appetizers that will refresh you on a sunny day, like the fan-favorite Greek Salad or Mezze Platter, local Snapper Ceviche or Tuna Tartare. For main dishes, try the Tiger Prawns or the Grilled Octopus to round out the meal. And of course, pair your meal with a standout cocktail like the Cleo, created with Absolut Elyx, cucumber, honeydew melon “agua fresca” chaereau aloe vera, midori melon and club soda—plus many others refreshing libations on the menu.

For more information on Wave at 1 Beach Club, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/wave.

MILA

Photo Credit: MILA

After much anticipation, Lincoln Road’s hot new eatery MILA reopened this fall in the Magic City, inviting guests to enjoy great food and drinks in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere, brought by Co-Founders Gregory and Marine Galy. Boasting a killer scene in a picture-perfect indoor/outdoor rooftop setting, MILA provides guests the ultimate Miami dining experience that is perfect for group dinners and a night out on the town. The “MediterrAsian” menu features bold flavors that combine the Mediterranean and Japanese culture including wagyu dishes, a maki program, fresh fish, raw crudo, poke and so much more, paired with award-winning cocktails from the famed beverage program run by Jennifer Le Nechet and Mido Yahi.

For more information on MILA, please visit https://www.milarestaurant.com/.