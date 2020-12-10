Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Two stars have aligned to bring some chic holiday charm to the City of Angels. That would be accessories designer George Esquivel and the storied Beverly Hills Hotel, who have partnered up on a capsule collection of bags.

For his second collaboration with the Pink Palace, SoCal native Esquivel focused on the beloved hotel’s iconic palm print. “Collaborating with an American treasure like The Beverly Hills Hotel on a second collection is a dream come true. The design embodies classic and sophisticated charm, and I am proud to carry on the lineage of the iconic print in the great tradition of old Hollywood,” he says.

The second Esquivel x The Beverly Hills Hotel collection includes a duffel bag, a coated canvas tote, and a canvas tote, for on the go or weekend getaways. All three bags are available with pink trim and accents, or for a subtle look, tan trim and accents. Every piece is made by hand at the Esquivel atelier in Southern California and takes several detailed steps to complete. The designer printed the rich green and white of the signature banana print on high quality canvas; playful twists on the hotel’s iconic palm print.

Indeed, the Beverly Hills Hotel has one of the most recognizable wallpapers in the world, which was created by CW Stockwell in 1942. With its

distinctive colors, large bright leaves, and waving banana palms, it remains internally and intrinsically connected to the hotel — a destination beloved by luminaries from Hollywood’s Golden Age (including those who lived there like Marilyn Monroe and Howard Hughes) that is still as feted by modern-day stars, royalty and the jet set alike.

The collection will be available on December 11th in store at the hotel and online at shop.dorchestercollection.com.

See the collection below!

Photo Credit: George Esquivel/Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: George Esquivel/Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: George Esquivel/Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: George Esquivel/Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: George Esquivel/Beverly Hills Hotel