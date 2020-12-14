GUCCI OCT/NOV 2020
SHINE TOGETHER: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With The Gucci Lion Head Fine Jewelry Collection
SHINE TOGETHER: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With The Gucci Lion Head Fine Jewelry Collection

Fashion, Haute Time, News

In a time when connectivity is more important than ever before, Gucci’s Lion Head Fine Jewelry collection is the perfect way to to show that special someone how much you care—even if that special someone is you. Sparkle in the colorful gem stones that were carefully selected for each of these special accent pieces that will add the perfect amount of shine to any ensemble, whether that ensemble be for the socially-distanced night out on the town, or for a Zoom meeting from the comfort of your own couch. Discover the collection here, pictured with pieces from the uniquely stunning and eclectic Gucci Décor collection—like blankets, pillows, cloches, candles and more—each boasting rich colors, detailed patterns and signature House motifs.

ART DIRECTOR + PRODUCER: DEYVANSHI MASRANI
PHOTOGRAPHER: NATHAN KRAXBERGER
STILL LIFE: KATRINA ROZEVILLE
SHOT AT KRAXBERGER STUDIOS IN SOHO, NYC

Photo Credit: Nathan Kraxberger

