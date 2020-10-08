Caroline Frey
EAST Miami Is The Perfect Home-Away-From-Home For Digital Nomads

City Guide, News

EAST, MiamiPhoto Credit: EAST Miami

Growing tired of your day-to-day home scenery after months of no travel? While we may not be able to physically visit another country, it’s certainly possible to mentally transport yourself to another foreign world. Miami’s hip luxury hotel, EAST Miami, located in the Brickell City Centre, serves as the perfect destination for this.

Quinto La Huella
Quinto La Huella

Photo Credit: EAST Miami

Embodying its Asian roots, the sleek and modern hotel evokes a harmonious design influenced by natural light and Feng Shui elements that boast top-tier hospitality. Additionally, it features exotic culinary offerings from signature restaurants like the Uruguayan Quinto La Huella on the fifth floor, or the rooftop & garden, Sugar, which offers mouth-watering Asian-inspired tapas and craft cocktails with stunning panoramic views of the Miami skyline.

Sugar
Sugar

Photo Credit: EAST Miami

And of course, if you’re just looking to get away from the mundane, there is no better domestic, vibrant city than Miami to do so. Indulge yourself in a getaway where EAST Miami will serve as a welcoming home-away-from-home, allowing you to eat, sleep, work and play.

EAST, Miami
The Bored Room

Photo Credit: EAST Miami

Adapting to our “new normal,” the hotel has even added a new room—The Bored Room—a tech-savvy, Google-creative meeting space. The room is smartly decorated with the signature EAST Miami theme, featuring deep grey palettes with pops of bright orange color to liven up the workspace, including plenty of lounge space with couches, chairs, desks and even beanbags. If you’re with a group, take advantage of one of the property’s office spaces, which include coworking spaces as well as sky-high boardrooms boasting stunning views of downtown Miami or their fully-equipped apartment-style Residences available for short or long-term stays. And of course, there’s no better location to take a break from work than poolside in the Miami heat at any time throughout the winter months.

EAST, MiamiPhoto Credit: EAST Miami

For more information on EAST Miami, to book your stay or to find out more about their latest happenings and offers, please visit their website here.

