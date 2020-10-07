Louis Vuitton continues to push the boundaries and up the antes, this time with its Women’s Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show by Nicolas Ghesquière. The Samaritaine department store was revamped by LVMH for the show, which housed socially-distance-friendly seated in-person guests, while cameras provided virtual viewers 360-degree views of models coming down the runway, making the experience far more interactive than other digitally-driven shows we’ve seen. Celebrities in attendance included Alicia Vikander, Venus Williams, Lea Seydoux and more. The collection itself drew from an ‘80s inspiration, playing with male and female-driven silhouettes. “What does an in-between garment look like? What kind of cut can dissolve masculine and feminine? What wardrobe might s/he look good in,” the House asks. This exploration made its way down the runway via 43 looks. See some of the looks, celebs and scenography below, as well as a video of the full show.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton