Louis Vuitton continues to push the boundaries and up the antes, this time with its Women’s Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show by Nicolas Ghesquière. The Samaritaine department store was revamped by LVMH for the show, which housed socially-distance-friendly seated in-person guests, while cameras provided virtual viewers 360-degree views of models coming down the runway, making the experience far more interactive than other digitally-driven shows we’ve seen. Celebrities in attendance included Alicia Vikander, Venus Williams, Lea Seydoux and more. The collection itself drew from an ‘80s inspiration, playing with male and female-driven silhouettes. “What does an in-between garment look like? What kind of cut can dissolve masculine and feminine? What wardrobe might s/he look good in,” the House asks. This exploration made its way down the runway via 43 looks. See some of the looks, celebs and scenography below, as well as a video of the full show.
Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
Music & scenography credits:
Music: “NEUTRAL” Composed by Tanguy Destable – Musical Direction by Woodkid. Courtesy of Universal Music Publishing, Destable Publishing.
Scenography features extracts from 1987 film Wings of Desire (Der Himmel über Berlin), directed by Wim Wenders. Courtesy of Wim Wenders Foundation & Argos Films S.A.