Mondrian South Beach Undergoes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

One of Miami’s most beloved properties, Mondrian South Beach, has undergone an impressive, $20 million dollar renovation to refurbish and revitalize the waterfront property with a modern and post-2020 traveler theme in mind.

The renovation was conceptualized by Miami-based designers Peter Oleck and Danny Cubes of OS Design Group and features everything spanning from new amenities to new, modern decor, cuisine and so much more.

One of the most significant changes to the property is the new indoor-outdoor bar and Baia Beach Club—a membership club led by world-renowned boutique restaurant group LDV Hospitality, which you may know from its other famed venues including Scarpetta, Dolce Italian, American Cut, The Seville and more. This will serve as the perfect hot spot for the coming winter months, boasting delicious food and drinks, lively music and sweeping views of the hotel’s pool and Biscayne Bay.

From the renderings, it is evident that the renovation was successful and keeping the iconic elements and color schemes of the property present throughout, but adding a refreshed and elevated spin to the look and feel. The new design will focus especially on more natural elements, including natural woods, organic materials, teak, bamboo and rattan light fixtures in a tropical environment.

Due to the fact that the renovations were taking place during the pandemic, the hotel partners were able to adjust and incorporate important new elements that will be key for travelers in a post-pandemic world, including socially-distant meeting spaces. Additionally, the guest rooms, common areas and spa have all undergone a transformation to bring an elevated experience to property guests.

The renovation is being led by hotel partner and Haute 100-lister Russell Galbut of Crescent Heights, as well as hotel partner and CEO and Founder of Harbor Group Consulting. The hotel will be hosting its grand re-opening on November 16, 2020, but will begin taking reservations starting October 1, 2020.

For more information, please visit www.sbe.com/hotels/mondrian/south-beach or call 305-514-1500.