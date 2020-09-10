Photo Credit: Dove Shore

Gavin Rossdale really needs no introduction, but we’ll give one anyway. Rossdale is the frontman of Bush, an iconic English band that first came to fame in 1994 with the release of its six-time platinum debut album, Sixteen Stone. Over the past 25 years, the band has sold close to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone as well as compiling an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, six of which shot to No. 1. Rossdale and his band are still going strong, having released their eighth studio album, The Kingdom, on July 17th. He joined Haute Residence and Aston Martin Residences on Wednesday to celebrate British heritage and prepare kedgeree, a quintessentially British dish that reminded him of growing up in England. Watch his cooking demo below and learn how he’s home-schooling his kids, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, the reception to his new album, and why you might see him coming to your TV screen in the very near future.

HOW TO MAKE GAVIN’S KEDGEREE RECIPE AT HOME

Photo Credit: Dove Shore

Serves 4

Rice

1 cup basmati rice rinsed 5 times. Run water through colander till clear.

1 and 3/4 cups fish stock

Pinch of salt

1 tsp olive oil or vegetable oil

Bring to boil; reduce heat to low and cover tightly

Cook 17 minutes

Take off heat

Leave covered 10 minutes

Fluff with fork

Spice paste

-1 shallot, diced fine o r half a medium onion

1 tbsp garlic fine dice

2 tsp curry powder medium heat (vary to your taste)

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin o r Garam masala instead of the above 3 spices

Heat together in a pan i n at least 1 tbsp butter an d add a good splash of olive oil

Add cooked rice to paste and 1/4 cup of full whipping cream (optional)

4 eggs

Cold eggs in boiling water 7.5 minutes

Place in ice bath

Peel when cold enough

2 medium salmon filets + s alt and pepper

Pan fry in grapeseed oil

Flake fish

Cut eggs into quarters

Add a touch of salt

Place on top of rice

Add chopped parsley, c hopped cilantro, a squeeze of lemon s umac and l emon wedges to decorate

Optional:

A few sultanas

1 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp red chili flakes

Serve hot or room temperature

WATCH: WHAT GAVIN HAS COOKING IN THE KITCHEN AND BEYOND