NYC To Reopen Indoor Dining At Restaurants At End Of Month

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Daniel Boulud ChickenPhoto Credit: The Dinex Group

After much caution and planning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York City restaurants were permitted to reopen indoor dining starting September 30th at 25-percent capacity. While the announcement comes with heavy restrictions in order to ensure New York’s utmost safety after a massive recovery from the original pandemic outbreak earlier this year, restaurateurs and diners are elated to know that New York in-person dining will not be banned for the coming cooler months when outdoor dining is no longer applicable.

CATCH STEAKPhoto Credit: catchrestaurants.com

This is huge news for the New York hospitality industry, which has suffered immensely from the country-wide shutdowns in March. Particularly so as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had previously stated two months prior that the reopening of the city’s restaurants would be halted during the fall and winter months for fear of a second wave outbreak. However, due to stringent safety precautions and a slow reopening plan that has allowed New York to recover and remain below one-percent infection rate, the hospitality industry is being given more leeway to bring back in-person dining.

Cipriani Baked taglioni with hamPhoto Credit: Cipriani

While things are looking up for New York City and state, it is important that diners and employees abide by strict sanitation and safety measures when dining—including remaining six feet apart, wearing masks when not sitting down and eating, temperature checks before arrival and other measures to keep the infection rate down.

For more information and the most up-to-date information, please be sure to check the official New York government website here.

