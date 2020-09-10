Photo Credit: Élephante

DineL.A. — an organization which exists to discover, support and promote Los Angeles’s dynamic culinary scene — returned to L.A. this summer, and its existence is even more important than ever. As a rule, dineL.A.’s programs are designed to stimulate business and introduce new customers to restaurants located in the many neighborhoods throughout L.A. County, but as restaurants are in need of major support thanks to their diminished business during the pandemic, Angelenos who want to support their community, have great meals and take themselves on a culinary tour of the world in the process should head out through September 18. Because international travel is virtually nonexistent at the moment, we’ve decided to showcase where to have an international meal, at the very least, right here in Los Angeles during the city’s restaurant week. Get ready for your culinary world tour!

If you were hoping to visit Mykonos: Elephante Beach House

Photo Credit: Élephante

Signature Dish: Chocolate Torta

1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

If you were hoping to visit Spain: Gabi James

Photo Credit: Gabi James

Signature Dish: Seafood Paella

1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

If you were hoping to visit Japan: Sushi | Bar

Photo Credit: Sushi | Bar

Signature Dish: Sushi Omakase (but this Kaffir Lime Ice Cream with black sesame shortbread in a matcha shell is to die for, too)

16101 Ventura Blvd #242, Encino, CA 91436

If you were hoping to visit Baja, Mexico: Kali

Photo Credit: Kali Restaurant/Instagram

Signature Dish: Charred Avocado

5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

If you were hoping to visit the Italian coast: Jame Enoteca

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Signature Dish: Paccheri Rigati

241 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245

If you were hoping to visit visit Paris: Bar Restaurant

Photo Credit: Douglas Rankin

Signature Dish: Frisèe, Crispy Potato, Champagne Vinaigrette, Egg Yolk (the halibut is a must, too)

4326 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

If you were hoping to visit Napa Valley: BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles

Photo Credit: BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles

Signature Dish: Roast Chicken

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91210

If you were hoping to visit Vietnam: Crustacean Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Crustacean Beverly Hills

Signature Dish: Garlic Crab Noodles

468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

If you were hoping to visit Tuscany: Toscana

Photo Credit: Toscana Brentwood/Instagram

Signature Dish: Vanilla Panna Cotta

11633 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049