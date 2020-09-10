Photo Credit: Élephante
DineL.A. — an organization which exists to discover, support and promote Los Angeles’s dynamic culinary scene — returned to L.A. this summer, and its existence is even more important than ever. As a rule, dineL.A.’s programs are designed to stimulate business and introduce new customers to restaurants located in the many neighborhoods throughout L.A. County, but as restaurants are in need of major support thanks to their diminished business during the pandemic, Angelenos who want to support their community, have great meals and take themselves on a culinary tour of the world in the process should head out through September 18. Because international travel is virtually nonexistent at the moment, we’ve decided to showcase where to have an international meal, at the very least, right here in Los Angeles during the city’s restaurant week. Get ready for your culinary world tour!
If you were hoping to visit Mykonos: Elephante Beach House
Photo Credit: Élephante
Signature Dish: Chocolate Torta
1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
If you were hoping to visit Spain: Gabi James
Photo Credit: Gabi James
Signature Dish: Seafood Paella
1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
If you were hoping to visit Japan: Sushi | Bar
Photo Credit: Sushi | Bar
Signature Dish: Sushi Omakase (but this Kaffir Lime Ice Cream with black sesame shortbread in a matcha shell is to die for, too)
16101 Ventura Blvd #242, Encino, CA 91436
If you were hoping to visit Baja, Mexico: Kali
Photo Credit: Kali Restaurant/Instagram
Signature Dish: Charred Avocado
5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
If you were hoping to visit the Italian coast: Jame Enoteca
Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee
Signature Dish: Paccheri Rigati
241 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245
If you were hoping to visit visit Paris: Bar Restaurant
Photo Credit: Douglas Rankin
Signature Dish: Frisèe, Crispy Potato, Champagne Vinaigrette, Egg Yolk (the halibut is a must, too)
4326 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
If you were hoping to visit Napa Valley: BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles
Photo Credit: BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles
Signature Dish: Roast Chicken
237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91210
If you were hoping to visit Vietnam: Crustacean Beverly Hills
Photo Credit: Crustacean Beverly Hills
Signature Dish: Garlic Crab Noodles
468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
If you were hoping to visit Tuscany: Toscana
Photo Credit: Toscana Brentwood/Instagram
Signature Dish: Vanilla Panna Cotta