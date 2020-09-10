Celebrities
Have An International Holiday At Home With These Global Dishes During DineLA 2020

News, Travel

 

ÉlephantePhoto Credit: Élephante

DineL.A. — an organization which exists to discover, support and promote Los Angeles’s dynamic culinary scene — returned to L.A. this summer, and its existence is even more important than ever. As a rule, dineL.A.’s programs are designed to stimulate business and introduce new customers to restaurants located in the many neighborhoods throughout L.A. County, but as restaurants are in need of major support thanks to their diminished business during the pandemic, Angelenos who want to support their community, have great meals and take themselves on a culinary tour of the world in the process should head out through September 18. Because international travel is virtually nonexistent at the moment, we’ve decided to showcase where to have an international meal, at the very least, right here in Los Angeles during the city’s restaurant week. Get ready for your culinary world tour!

If you were hoping to visit Mykonos: Elephante Beach House

ÉlephantePhoto Credit: Élephante  

Signature Dish: Chocolate Torta

1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

If you were hoping to visit Spain: Gabi James

Gabi JamesPhoto Credit: Gabi James
Signature Dish: Seafood Paella

1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

If you were hoping to visit Japan: Sushi | Bar

Sushi | Bar
Kaffir Lime Ice Cream with black sesame shortbread and matcha shell

Photo Credit: Sushi | Bar
Signature Dish: Sushi Omakase (but this Kaffir Lime Ice Cream with black sesame shortbread in a matcha shell is to die for, too)

16101 Ventura Blvd #242, Encino, CA 91436

If you were hoping to visit Baja, Mexico: Kali

Kali RestaurantPhoto Credit: Kali Restaurant/Instagram
Signature Dish: Charred Avocado

5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

If you were hoping to visit the Italian coast: Jame Enoteca

Jame Enoteca
Spicy Rigatoni

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee
Signature Dish: Paccheri Rigati

241 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245

If you were hoping to visit visit Paris: Bar Restaurant

Bar Restaurant
Halibut

Photo Credit: Douglas Rankin
Signature Dish: Frisèe, Crispy Potato, Champagne Vinaigrette, Egg Yolk (the halibut is a must, too)

4326 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

If you were hoping to visit Napa Valley: BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles

BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles
Roast chicken

Photo Credit: BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles
Signature Dish: Roast Chicken

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91210

If you were hoping to visit Vietnam: Crustacean Beverly Hills

Crustacean Beverly HillsPhoto Credit: Crustacean Beverly Hills
Signature Dish: Garlic Crab Noodles

468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

If you were hoping to visit Tuscany: Toscana

Toscana BrentwoodPhoto Credit: Toscana Brentwood/Instagram
Signature Dish: Vanilla Panna Cotta

11633 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

