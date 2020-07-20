Photo Credit: Stella Artois

It’s the summer, and thus, typically a time of daydreaming… about vacation, time spent away from work, time spent at the beach, sunshine, waves and, of course, seaside beer and cocktails. This year is ever-so-slightly different (re: understatement of the century) thanks to COVID-19, but there are still dreamers among us. Such is the premise behind Stella Artois’ summer campaign, which features a dreamy music video that invites people everywhere to slip into a daydreaming state of mind from home, featuring special appearances Liev Schreiber, Eva Longoria and Blake Griffin, featuring the hauntingly romantic iconic song “Daydream,” as reimagined by indie folk singer M. Ward. We were most surprised to see Ray Donovan star Schreiber appear at age 52 in what was his first music video and set about finding out how the collaboration came to be. What we discovered: He’s hilarious, self-deprecating, his kids are his everything and he’s game to try something new in the name of friendship. Photo Credit: Stella Artois Was shooting your first music video everything you imagined and more? Tell us a bit about what prompted you to sign on.

[Director] Paul Hunter and I have been friends for a while. We’ve been circling each other trying to find something to do together and this Stella project seemed like a great opportunity.

Are you really playing the piano? Was that a skill acquired pre or post COVID-19?

I am really playing the piano (sometimes). Unfortunately it doesn’t sound anything like the M. Ward track, in the campaign. I tend to tinker. I’ve been trying to learn the first two pages of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” for 7 years.

Did you learn any new skills during the quarantine? Become a badminton expert? Polish up your snooker skills?

I’ve been talking to my dad a lot who is a great carpenter and trying to develop some skills of my own. So far I’ve built some floating shelves, replaced some rotten deck boards, and built an epic raccoon enclosure.

When you daydream, what are you daydreaming about?

Generally ice cream or cheesecake.

What’s the best way to celebrate summer?

At the beach with kids.

When you entertain this summer, given the current climate, how are you doing so? What are your entertaining hacks?

We have driveway hangs and socially distant surf sessions.

What’s your favorite summer activity – with your kids and without?

We love to just go bananas in the waves. With my kids and without…

Are you a beer purist? If not, what do you mix it with? Weird as it sounds, some people do ice cream.

Never tried ice cream and beer and I don’t think I ever will. I don’t think I’m a purist, but there is something really unique and wonderful about the way a good cold Stella, all by itself, levels thirst and fills my palate with hoppy fun.

What’s next for you career-wise? What do you have planned for the remainder of 2020/2021?

I’m trying to sit on my ass and be with my kids for as longs possible.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Sitting on my ass and being with my kids. Time…

