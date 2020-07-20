Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
Check Out Some Of The Looks From Johanna Ortiz Cruise 2021 Collection Here

Fashion, News

Johanna Ortiz‘ gorgeous Cruise 2021 collection utilizes mostly neutral coloring and very elegant, feminine silhouettes that are both contemporary and timeless, and a new style for the brand. In a statement, it calls out that it wants to “convey a message of gratitude, positivism and joy,” as well as “going back to our roots, consciously thinking how the intricacy of the artisanal work that we admire so much, involves hard working hands but mostly mind and heart. Designing with a purpose has been our mission since the beginning but we want to reinforce in this season more than ever.” Check out some of the looks, below.

