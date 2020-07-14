Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

The Beverly Hills Hotel is getting an artistic new touch thanks to a lending hand from Gray Malin. The fine art photographer has partnered with the iconic Pink Palace to debut his experiential design project, The Gray Malin Cabana at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

Malin honors the hotel’s glamorous, old Hollywood heyday through his curated redesign, which has an effortlessly classic and chic California style. Malin partnered with Serena & Lily to outfit the cabana with the brand’s coastal meets sophisticated furnishings, while also paying

tribute to the iconic design and history of the hotel with CW Stockwell’s signature banana leaf wallpaper, Martinique, which has graced the hotel’s walls since it was first installed in 1949.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

The color palette draws inspiration from relaxing coastal tones and vintage glamour, incorporating the property’s signature hues of sand, pink, white and green in an array of solid and patterned fabrics and textiles. Rattans, raffias and other natural textures makes the cabana feel like a relaxing retreat, with elements like refined custom chaises, a handwoven rug, hanging chair, and a sofa, all of which enhance the design.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

The Gray Malin Cabana also features an upgrade to the fabrication of the canopy, incorporating a custom look with eye-catching pink and white stripes. Other notable alluring details that Malin included are hand-stitched decorative throw pillows and blankets, a new outdoor umbrella with elegant tassels, and vintage props styled to complete the look. There’s also an amazing “Press for Champagne” button, which has a poolside attendant at your beck and call bearing bubbly.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection Malin’s art, of course, is also incorporated here, adorning the walls of the cabana. The collection celebrates the heritage of the property,

inspired by its charming grounds and tinseltown history while incorporating Malin’s signature modern-day style. Scenes of beautiful people in vintage wardrobe and props from the 1950s and 1960s capture the jet set lifestyle and splendid luxury of Los Angeles’ Golden Age. Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

The collaboration marks a milestone for the Gray Malin brand, as designing this cabana was Malin’s first comprehensive design project which showcases his design expertise in an iconic fashion and features a public display of his artwork.

Photo Credit: The Dorchester Collection

The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210