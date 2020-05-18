Photo Credit: Getty Images

As the global spread of COVID-19 has forced people indoors, life has become increasingly dangerous for women experiencing gender-based violence, especially for the most marginalized, who already face increased risk violence. This is why the top names in Hollywood, including Alexandra Daddario, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, Megan Rapinoe, Iman, Sheryl Sandberg, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Michelle Pfeiffer, Amy Schumer, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Mariska Hargitay and Patty Jenkins have pledged to Stand #TogetherForHer—an initiative in conjunction with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, CARE, and Entertainment Industry Foundation—to address gender-based violence during COVID-19. The initiative will deploy funds, address the dire need for resources, and support the global response against domestic violence amidst the pandemic. EIF is distributing grants both locally and nationally across the United States, and CARE is providing international on-the-ground support in the 100 countries where they operate. Funds from Together for Her will support shelters, psycho-social support and counseling, helplines, crisis intervention, sexual and reproductive health services, community-based prevention and advocacy work to address gender-based violence, and additional resources for women and children experiencing domestic violence. On that note, we spoke to Daddario, the star of Baywatch, Can You Keep a Secret? and the upcoming Die in a Gunfight about why the initiative is so important, her own brush with domestic violence and how she’s keeping her head up during the novel coronavirus quarantine.

How did you come to be a part of the Stand #TogetherForHer initiative?

I’ve been working with CARE for the last six months, and I’m so proud to be part of such an incredible organization. They brought the #TogetherForHer initiative to my attention and I jumped at the chance to be part of it.

Why is this such an important cause — on a personal level and on a global level?

As a victim of domestic violence in the past, I know first hand the fear and pain of being trapped in a situation you can not get out of. I am extremely passionate about the issue when the world is normal, but during this strange time, when resources and freedom of movement is limited, there has to be another way to protect women whose emotional and physical safety are in danger and there is no where for them to turn. It is important to discuss these challenging issues and come at them from different angles in order to help the helpless.

How does it feel to be part of such an amazing collective of women? Is there someone here that’s a personal role model? Who and why?

I am grateful to Charlize Theron and the other amazing women who are standing together. I was incredibly grateful to Melissa Benoist this year for speaking up and telling her own story. Being as accomplished as she is, that was such a wonderful way to inspire other women who had been through or are going through similar situations and not feel so alone. There’s an empowerment for others that comes with others speaking up.

What actions can be taken to stop this?

Virtual support, safe accommodations, psycho-social support and counseling, helplines, crisis interventions, legal services, education- all of these things are an infrastructure that can help. You can donate to help financially support these services, and if you can’t, please share on social media and talk to your friends. We want to support and educate.

On a personal level, how are you holding up during the quarantine?

Thank you for asking! Everyone has different challenges during this time. I am okay and feel lucky on many levels- but I worry about the uncertainty of the future, and I worry for others, and I want to try to help in whatever way I can.

What is something you’ve learned – about yourself, or a skill – during the lockdown?

I used to bartend in New York City—and I haven’t made fancy drinks in over a decade. I’ve learned I still make a really great margarita.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Freedom. So many people don’t have the freedom to work, to travel, to go to school, to live their lives the way THEY want to. So many people are stuck in situations beyond their control. I feel incredibly lucky and I appreciate every day the freedom I have. I want to try to make it so as many women as possible have the freedom to make their own choices and help themselves.

