Some of the top NBA players of this generation (some also of all-time) began an equally interesting off-court game in recent years—arguably more interesting than the game of basketball itself: who has the most impressive wine collection. Blazing the trail was the 2015 “banana boat” crew, consisting of NBA veterans LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, whose love and passion for wine trickled down throughout the league, now gaining speed with the younger generation of ballers.

In comes New Orleans Pelicans star Josh Hart—at a mere 25 years old, the No. 3 Guard quickly picked up a palate for Bordeaux and Napa Cabs, and accredits Wine Access—a direct-to-consumer online wine platform and membership program with a highly-curated selection from across the globe—for his expanding knowledge and appreciation for the world of wine and what it offers. “Wine Access has been huge for me in terms of my wine education and appreciation,” he began. “I don’t think I would be as into wine, or know as much about it, without Vanessa [Conlin, Master of Wine at Wine Access] and the rest of their team. I feel like I’m discovering something new and exciting with each shipment they send, and I really appreciate all the information that’s included to help people learn about the wide world of wine.”

Photo Credit: Fran Strine

Hart was introduced to Wine Access by New Orleans Pelicans’ General Manager David Griffin at the WineaPAWlooza auction benefitting Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch last year, and later shared that his interest in wine was initially sparked by aforementioned banana boat member and his former teammate LeBron James. Earlier this year, he welcomed Wine Access’ Vanessa Conlin, Master of Wine, into his home to tour his wine cellar—which he says they helped “pimp out”—and to enjoy a White Burgundy from Montrachet paired with steak. Check out the video below and click here to discover some of Josh’s favorite wines, such as a 2009 Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac and a 2016 Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru Cote de Beaune, available now for delivery.