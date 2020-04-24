Photo Credit: Dana White/Instagram

Dana White has NOT been idle during the COVID-quarantine. Although the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President has been lucky to ride out his lockdown at his glorious Las Vegas home (equipped with a pool, game room and home gym), he’s also been hard at work. “Every morning when I start work, I check in with my executive team, and we make sure that all of our employees and all of our fighters and their families are healthy and safe, and then we start working on the fight,” he tells Haute Living, before breaking the news that the cancelled interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaejge has now been rescheduled to air live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View on May 9. He has also partnered up with Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry (who plays an MMA fighter in her upcoming directorial debut, Bruised) to present a super-exclusive UFC experience—the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to any Pay-Per-View event, which will also include once-in-a-lifetime experiences—a private dinner with Berry, her companionship on fight night, private MMA training with UFC legends and more. Check out what White has been up to, as well his incredible Sin City home, below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow Dana on Instagram here