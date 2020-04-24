Continuing its efforts to flatten the curve as much as possible across the globe, Louis Vuitton has now repurposed its American workshops to produce non-surgical cloth face masks, to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. This act follows the luxury House’s reopening and repurposing its French workshops to create surgical face masks for healthcare workers and nursing home residents in France, as well as several other commitments and donations made by the LVMH Group as a whole. Artisans have begun making these masks in the Houses’s workshops in Piscataway, New Jersey; Ontario, California; Johnson County, Texas; San Dimas, California; and Irwindale, California. The hundreds of thousands of masks are made from cotton cloth and are adjustable to optimize fit. The cotton cloth fabric is also washable, so wearers can reuse them. Working conditions for the House’s artisans ensure their safety and health, as they are adhering to social distancing and workplace guidelines from officials and governmental organizations. The states that are most heavily impacted by the coronavirus will receive these Louis Vuitton-produced masks as donations, while the House will also partner with local organizations in each state at the forefront of the COVID-19 response effort.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton