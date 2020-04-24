Dana White
Celebrities
At Home With Dana White: How The UFC President Is Quarantining In Las Vegas
Chase Rice
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Home With Chase Rice During The Lockdown—Virtually, That Is
Jillian Michaels
Celebrities
Jillian Michaels Shares How To Keep Healthy & Sane During The Quarantine
Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark Squires
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020, Shot At Raleigh Garden
Eva Longoria
News
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times

Louis Vuitton Uses Its US Workshops To Produce Non-Surgical Face Masks To Battle The Pandemic

Fashion, News, Philanthropy

Continuing its efforts to flatten the curve as much as possible across the globe, Louis Vuitton has now repurposed its American workshops to produce non-surgical cloth face masks, to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. This act follows the luxury House’s reopening and repurposing its French workshops to create surgical face masks for healthcare workers and nursing home residents in France, as well as several other commitments and donations made by the LVMH Group as a whole. Artisans have begun making these masks in the Houses’s workshops in Piscataway, New Jersey; Ontario, California; Johnson County, Texas; San Dimas, California; and Irwindale, California. The hundreds of thousands of masks are made from cotton cloth and are adjustable to optimize fit. The cotton cloth fabric is also washable, so wearers can reuse them. Working conditions for the House’s artisans ensure their safety and health, as they are adhering to social distancing and workplace guidelines from officials and governmental organizations. The states that are most heavily impacted by the coronavirus will receive these Louis Vuitton-produced masks as donations, while the House will also partner with local organizations in each state at the forefront of the COVID-19 response effort.

Louis Vuitton x coronavirus x face masksPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Romero Britto
Art
April 24, 2020
Romero Britto Spreads Happiness With New Digital Art Collection
By Colin Daniels
Dana White
Celebrities
April 24, 2020
At Home With Dana White: How The UFC President Is Quarantining In Las Vegas
By Laura Schreffler
Chris Appleton
Celebrities
April 23, 2020
Chris Appleton Shares Easy Root Touch-Ups At Home, Secrets To His Signature “Snatched” Pony & How JLo’s Super Bowl Hair Almost Went
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Jean-Jean Pelletier x GrapeStars
Celebrities
April 22, 2020
Exclusive One-On-One With Jean-Jean Pelletier, Founder Of Celebrity Wine & Spirit Online Marketplace, GrapeStars
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Aaron Paul

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader