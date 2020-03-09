You can never go wrong with brunch in Las Vegas. From the new weekend brunch at Jaleo by José Andrés to an upscale brunch affair at Bardot Brasserie to the bottomless dim sum brunch at Mott 32, here are the top Las Vegas brunch spots to add to your list—make your reservation right now.

Jaleo by José Andrés

Photo Credit: Jaleo by José Andrés

The award-winning restaurant at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas recently unveiled its first-ever weekend brunch with a Spanish twist. Signature dishes include the coca sobrasada menorquina, a sharable dish of housemade sobrasada on pan de cristal bread with fried quail eggs and honey; the arroz a la cubana, sautéed rice served with a caramelized banana, pork belly and an organic free-range fried egg; and the bikini de la señora, a griddled sandwich with jamón, Idiazábal cheese and piquillo, topped with a fried egg. For dessert, indulge in the torrijas con espuma de ron, a sweet-soaked Spanish toast with vanilla-rum whipped cream. Brunch isn’t complete without cocktails. Options include the Jaleo mimosa with your choice of fresh orange, pineapple or grapefruit juice or bottomless sangria. Brunch is available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mott 32

Photo Credit: Mott 32

This contemporary Chinese restaurant at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas recently introduced its Dim Sum Brunch menu. During brunch, enjoy a selection of handcrafted dim sum, followed by your choice of unlimited Mott 32 small plates including soup, seafood, meat, rice and noodles, vegetables and dessert for up to two hours. The Dim Sum Brunch is offered every Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for $58/person. Elevate your Las Vegas brunch experience at Mott 32 with a bottomless beverage package which includes several signature cocktails and Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne for an additional $35/person.

Bardot Brasserie

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Chef Michael Mina serves up a fancy Las Vegas brunch at his highly-acclaimed French restaurant at Aria Resort & Casino. Brunch dishes include the deluxe shellfish tower with Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster, oysters and jumbo blue shrimp, the Nutella sticky bun, foie gras parfait, Maine lobster scramble, French omelette, Bardot steak and eggs and Bardot Brasserie’s famed French toast, one of the most Instagrammable dishes in town. Round out brunch with a Bloody Mary, seasonal Bellini’s, signature cocktails or Veuve Clicquot Rosé or Dom Pérignon from a Champagne cart. Brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sadelle’s Cafe

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Satisfy brunch cravings around the clock at Sadelle’s Cafe at Bellagio, which overlooks Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. This luxurious Las Vegas brunch spot, first made famous in New York City, features a wide variety of options. The brunch menu features fresh-baked sticky buns, caviar-topped eggs Benedict, thick-cut French toast topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream, Belgian waffles, pancakes, avocado toast, cheese blintzes and the Sadelle’s Tower loaded with smoked fish, tomatoes, cucumbers and other toppings. Sadelle’s Cafe enhances its brunch experience with signature cocktails and a selection of Bloody Mary options.

Giada

Photo Credit: GIADA at The Cromwell

Giada De Laurentiis gives diners multiple ways to do brunch in Las Vegas at Giada at The Cromwell. Giada’s Book Club Brunch tasting menu for $55/person includes a selection from the pastry cart, your choice of a salad, an entrée such as the eggs cacio e pepe with multigrain toast and pecorino cream, chicken Milanese or the spaghetti with clams, and desserts such as the chianti affogato or chocolate budino. À la carte brunch options include the lobster hash, salmon Benedict, hazelnut chocolate chip pancakes, spinach ricotta, pizza carbonara and a seafood platter with shrimp cocktail, oyster crudo and king crab cocktail. Brunch cocktails, fresh-squeezed juices and bottomless mimosas complete the beverage menu. Brunch is offered Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.