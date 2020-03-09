5th St. Gym
H&M has partnered with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz for an exclusive, 19-piece collection—with a pre-drop of four dresses—which will fully launch in stores and online this week on March 12th. This collaboration marks another luxury designer partnership for the fast fashion brand, having previously worked with brands/designers like Karl Lagerfeld, Roberto Cavalli, Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney, Balmain, Versace and Lanvin (among others) on exclusive, limited-edition collections.

H&M x Johanna OrtizPhoto Credit: H&M

“The imprint of Colombia—the rhythm of the Salsa dance, the beauty of the elegant orchids and the effortless palm trees dancing in a balmy pink sunset—can be felt in every Johanna Ortiz design,” began Ortiz, designer and CEO. “I’m thrilled to infuse this H&M collection with effortless glamour and introduce some Latin American festivity to the H&M customer’s wardrobe. I hope customers wear the pieces barefoot and with a beautiful flower in their hair.”

H&M x Johanna OrtizPhoto Credit: H&M

The hero pieces from the collection are a bold red floral maxi dress, a midi-dress with broderie anglaise, a floor-length column dress in viscose crepe, and a black-and-white ruffled wrap skirt made from cotton-poplin. They all have that distinct, Johanna Ortiz look and feel, especially with the extravagant ruffles, which also make appearances on swimwear pieces.

H&M x Johanna OrtizPhoto Credit: H&M

“Johanna Ortiz has a gift for creating confident, colorful designs that make you want to dance,” said Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M. “This collection is both a celebration of Colombia’s creative history and craftsmanship, and an opportunity to bring Johanna’s signature feminine style stop our customers. The reaction to the pre-drop was very positive, and now the wait is over; we can’t wait to see how our customers will still this exciting collection.”

For more information, please click here to visit the H&M website.

