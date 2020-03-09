NeueHouse And Casa Tua Collaborate To Open New Miami Location

Photo Credit: Rendering by DesignAgency

NeueHouse has disrupted the industry with its innovative private workspace locations that serve as cultural breeding grounds for creators and innovators, which launched in Los Angeles and has been quickly expanding throughout the country in New York and now, Miami. Partnering with one of Miami’s most iconic and luxurious brands, Casa Tua, the pair will launch the first Miami location, slated to open in late 2020.

The Miami location will serve as the brand’s fifth location, following three others in Los Angeles, Madison Square in Manhattan and another slated to open in Venice later this year.

The design will be led by Los Angeles and Toronto-based firm, DesignAgency, which has brought NeueHouse’s creative vision to the most recent opening of the Bradbury Building in Los Angeles.

With the mission to deliver Miami’s local and creative communities with the very best hospitality indicative of the Casa Tua brand, as well as elevated work and event spaces, NeueHouse and Casa Tua are both excited to debut the new concept to the Magic City later this year.

The partnership was synergistic, as both brands offer rich cultural experiences with keen attention to detail, as well as five-star hospitality and unique experiences. NeueHouse Miami’s F&B will be completely curated by Casa Tua, offering soulful Italian cuisine and impeccable service to its members.

“We are excited to partner with NeueHouse for their first Miami venture,” says Miky Grendene, founder of Casa Tua. “Both Casa Tua and NeueHouse are committed to offering best in class experiences in each city we operate. Our brands share a similar DNA and passion for developing cultural communities and meaningful hospitality experiences. With this natural synergy, together we will achieve a far greater result through this strategic partnership. We look forward to creating something unbelievable with NeueHouse and supporting the City of Miami’s growth in this emerging cultural corridor.”

For more information on the opening, please visit www.neuehouse.com.