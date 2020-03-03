Google Maps recently celebrated its 15th Birthday and to honor the milestone, Google enlisted the help of three celebrities to share their favorite spots to eat, drink and shop. You can find out where Mary J. Blige gets her hair done, where Ilana Glazer enjoys a beer and comedy and where Andy Cohen gets his dog, Wacha groomed.

How does it work? Simple: click on the following links for a list of each celeb’s favorite New York spot (for the best viewing experience, open on your mobile device with Google Maps installed).

Photo Credit: Courtesy Google

Andy Cohen has lived in the West Village for 28 years and here are some of his favorites, including where he gets his haircut. According to him, Bonsignour, has incredible fresh blueberry muffins and Via Carota has the best house salad in the city. His “sweet neighborhood pet store,” BeastyFeast is where he takes his beloved dog, Wacha to be groomed and for treats. Other spots on his list include Casa Magazines, where he likes “random gay magazines from the UK” and Li-Lac Chocolates for “fresh dark chocolate that is to die for.”

For American comedian, writer and actress, Ilana Glazer, she highlights her favorite spots from parks to pasta. According to Glazer, Washington Square Park is one of her favorite parks (particularly the East catwalk) and it is where she met her husband. Glazer also frequents Peter McManus Cafe, The Public Theater, Buttermilk Bar, Queens Brewery and rustic Italian restaurant, Frank.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Google

Mary J. Blige can’t ‘be without’ her favorite lash salon, Envious Lashes and the birthday cake cupcake from Molly’s Cupcakes. Blige also reveals her “denim secret” shop, Paige Premium Denim, an upmarket jeans shop for men and women. Blige also mapped Brooklyn Chop House, Famous Fish Market and Blue Ribbon Brasserie as her go-to dining spots. One of the more surprising spots is Harlem Haberdashery, a clothing store she goes to for her “custom wardrobe” needs.