Out of 20 semi-finalists who showcased their work to the Committee of Experts for consideration for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers last month in Paris, announced today were the eight chosen for the final, which will take place on June 5th at Fondation Louis Vuitton. Also announced today was the 12-person Jury of the LVMH Prize, which included Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Virgil Abloh, among others (full list below).

“This year, once more, the semi-finalists impressed us with their creativity and their commitment to creating clothes that are respectful of the environment. I would like to congratulate all of them,” began Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton. “For this seventh edition, I am delighted to announce the arrival of Virgil Abloh, former Prize finalist, Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Stella McCartney in the Jury of the LVMH Prize…I wish to thank them for their involvement and their support to young creation. The Prize is an incredible opportunity for these young designers to be appraised by them and to enjoy their advice.”

This year’s eight finalists—who will be welcomed by 24S and MatchesFashion to help their brands with international exposure—for the LVMH Prize are as follows:

“Five of the finalists design womenswear,” continued Arnault. “The three other finalists appropriate the staples of menswear. For the first time, we will be welcoming a Bulgarian designer at this stage of the competition. Furthermore, following the success of Thebe Magugu, the winner of the 2019 edition, we are pleased to welcome another South African designer among the finalists. The eight finalists all have in common to be very talented in their respective fields and to aspire to enhance know-how. The Jury and I will be pleased to see them again for the final at the Fondation Louis Vuitton.”

This year’s sitting Jury for the LVMH Prize are as follows:

VIRGIL ABLOH—Artistic Director of Men’s Collections at Louis Vuitton

JONATHAN ANDERSON—Creative Director of Loewe

KRIS VAN ASSCHE—Artistic Director of Berluti

MARIA GRAZIA CHIURI—Artistic Director of Dior Couture

ROBYN RIHANNA FENTY—CEO and Artistic Director of Fenty

NICOLAS GHESQUIÈRE—Artistic Director of Women’s Collections at Louis Vuitton

MARC JACOBS—Artistic Director of Marc Jacobs

CLARE WAIGHT KELLER—Artistic Director of Givenchy

DELPHINE ARNAULT—Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton

JEAN-PAUL CLAVERIE—Advisor to Bernard Arnault and Head of Corporate Philanthropy at LVMH

SIDNEY TOLEDANO—CEO of LVMH Fashion Group