Thomas Keller Launches Fried Chicken Mondays At The Surf Club Restaurant

City Guide, Haute Cuisine

The_Surf_Club_Restaurant_Buttermilk_Fried_Chicken_1_(c)_David_EscalantePhoto Credit: David Escalante

Kicking off on Monday, March 16th, three Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller‘s acclaimed restaurant, The Surf Club Restaurant, will be launching its inaugural Fried Chicken Mondays. Every Monday night, the restaurant will offer Keller’s famed Buttermilk Fried Chicken, hailing from his Ad Hoc restaurant in Yountville, Calif.

While we all love the splurge-worthy dish, this isn’t your average fried chicken—Thomas Keller takes the dish to another level in true gourmet fashion. Ad Hoc’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken is brined for 12 hours in an herb-lemon brine, seasoning the meat and helping it stay juicy on the inside while the outside is fried to a perfect crisp. The chicken is subsequently seasoned in flour, dipped in buttermilk and dipped once more back in the flour.

The_Surf_Club_Restaurant_Buttermilk_Fried_Chicken_4_(c)_David_EscalantePhoto Credit: David Escalante

For $42, guests will receive three pieces of the decadent fried chicken, which comes with two side dishes that will change weekly based on local produce and ingredients, pairing perfectly with the flavors of the dish. From macaroni and cheese to collard greens and so much more, you’ll be delighted every week at the gorgeous eatery. For those with food/allergy restrictions, don’t fret—the fried chicken is also available in a gluten-free version.

Be sure to book your spot online in advance, as it’s sure to book up in anticipation of the exciting launch. Reservations can be made by calling 305-768-9044 or online through the reservations booking system, Tock.

 

