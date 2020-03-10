Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

It’s already a busy, busy year for Kristin Cavallari, who not only has been a full-time mother to Camden Jack, Saylor James and Jaxon Wyatt, her children with former NFL star Jay Cutler, but has been busy filming the third season of her E! reality series, “Very Cavallari,” which premiered in January, shooting “The Hills: New Beginnings” and, of course, working on the SS20 jewelry collection from her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James (which is available now). And hardest of all, the 33-year-old designer makes it look so damn easy. We chatted with the Laguna Beach native about how she finds a work-life balance, her tried and true parenting hacks, whether working with her husband is as easy as it seems and the intention and aesthetic behind her uncommonly cool new collection.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold Tell us about the new SS20 jewelry collection from Uncommon James. What inspired it and what types of pieces can we expect?

I was living in Mexico for 6 weeks while filming a show for FOX when I designed this collection. I used my natural surroundings as inspiration- the carefree beach lifestyle, coins, seashells, and bright colors all played a role. The pieces are just that- still dainty and effortless true to UJ, but lots of coins, medallions, seashells, and a neon pink hoop that has quickly become a best seller.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

Uncommon James has grown so much over the last couple of years. Looking back from when you started the company in your home to where it is today, can you believe how far it’s come in such a short time? How does it feel?

No! I still have to pinch myself. I’m so focused on the future and continuing to grow the brand that I don’t take a step back very often to appreciate how far we’ve come; I’m trying to get better at celebrating.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

What’s next to come from Uncommon James? Anything specific you can share?

We have an exciting partnership with a sunglass company early this summer (I can’t share who just yet). We’re also launching demi-fine jewelry in the fall (14K gold plated sterling silver and real diamonds). Plus opening up our 3rd store (can’t say where yet)!

What are some of your favorite items from Uncommon James right now?

I’m obsessed with our chain necklaces. The three I love wearing together right now are the Choker Link necklace, Medallion Necklace and Link necklace. I also love our Island Hoops.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

How does it feel to be back on TV, but on your own terms?

It feels great! I’m very happy I made the decision to go back because I’ve had such a positive experience.

How has it been filming the show with your husband at your side? Do you have a set of rules for living together and working together to keep that separation? How difficult is it working with your partner?

It’s been fun and easy. We’re both just being ourselves which makes the dynamic a piece of cake. We don’t take the show too seriously so it’s easy for us to leave it at the door.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

Is it second nature at this point being back on TV? Does it feel natural?

Yes and no. I still get nervous for certain things, interviews on the show will never be a normal thing for me. But overall, yes, I get into a rhythm and it’s fun.

You had some of ‘The Hills’ girls back on. How many of your cast members from ‘The Hills’ and ‘Laguna Beach’ are you still close to? Who?

Audrina [Patridge], Heidi [Pratt], Brody [Jenner], Stephen [Coletti], Alex M. [Murrel] and Alex H. [Hooser].

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

With the jewelry brand and the show, your plate seems full. How do you juggle everything, including your family and home life?

Luckily with Uncommon James and Little James, I’m able to make my own hours essentially and stick to a routine and schedule that works for me and my family. I always take my kids to school in the morning and leave the office no later than 3:30pm so that I can make dinner and be home when my kids get home from school. I realize how lucky I am, I never take that for granted. I have two buckets: work and family and work has to bend and be flexible because it will never spill over into family, nothing can come in the way of that. So UJ and all my entertainment endeavors have to mold to that one bucket (which unfortunately means during filming, my time at UJ is limited).

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

What values are most important for you to teach your kids, and what are you teaching them about fame?

We’re big about being kind, I want my kids to always think about other people’s perspectives. I want them to know that they can create whatever life they want if they put their mind to it- that they can do anything they want. And I’m very spiritual and I try to talk to my kids about that—life after death, etc. I think that puts our problems in perspective and gives us something bigger to hold onto. They understand fame because of other kids at school, they get it, but we just try to talk to them about how fame isn’t something that’s real, it’s not something to strive for.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

Is there a good cop and bad cop in parenting with Jay? Which are you? Did you fall into that role or was it a discussion?

I guess I’m good cop and Jay is bad cop, it’s just naturally evolved into that.

What do you love the most about where you’re at in life right now?

My kids are at such fun ages that I really enjoy just being with them. I’m also thankful everyday that I get to do what I love, I absolutely love Uncommon James and having complete creative freedom, it’s a dream come true.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold