Brickell City Centre, Miami’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination, is about to get even better with an upscale, tech-forward mini golf experience from London mini-golf company, Puttshack. This addition is just the headline of a new wave of dining, entertainment and household retail brands. The new concepts will join other recently opened newcomers to the shopping center, such as Sur La Table and Rolex, Patek Philippe and jewelry retailer, Kirk Jewelers. Other recent openings include Tumi and Chanel’s highly-anticipated beauty boutique, which both opened in October.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Brickell City Centre

The Miami Puttshack location will encompass three levels occupying around 29,000-square feet, which includes a rooftop terrace and diverse dining and bar concepts. The concepts include chargrilled robata grill plates, fresh stone-baked pizzas and a variety of vegetarian, vegan and non-gluten options. A patented Trackaball technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game, for those who like to keep score or there is the option of just playing for fun. Perfect for couples, groups and families, Puttshack is to be a high-energy, immersive and social environment, which will bring a new level of entertainment to the already bustling area.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Brickell City Centre

“The Puttshack Miami location will be a unique, high-energy space with multiple floors, outdoor areas and amazing views, and it is sure to be a can’t miss destination for everyone in the Miami area,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Brickell City Centre

The private rooftop on the third floor will be available for hosting social and corporate events and the outside terrace offers guests unmatched views of the Miami cityscape.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Brickell City Centre

“As Brickell continues to be one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Miami, Brickell City Centre shoppers can always expect to discover new and exciting concepts that take the retail experience beyond online shopping,” said David Martin, vice president of retail for Swire Properties Inc. “With the opening of Puttshack, our shopper’s experience will be brought to an entirely new level by creating the only place in Miami where you can take the kids, a date or friends to play high-tech mini-golf and indulge in exceptional food.”

Puttshack Miami is set to open in early 2021 located on levels two to four near Luna Park.