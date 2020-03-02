In celebration of the Year of the Mouse, Italian luxury House Gucci launched a capsule collection designed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, which debuted at the Cruise 2020 runway show in Rome, boasting images of Walt Disney’s most beloved fictional personality, Mickey Mouse. The playful pieces combine signature Gucci details like GG Print with that fun and familiar face of one of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time, bringing us back to our childhood days. But make no mistake—these tricks are not for kids. Oversized silhouettes juxtaposed with classic tailoring still make for a very sophisticated collection—most of which is unisex—complemented by classically-shaped handbags and accessories, including the hero GUCCIBAND guitar case: the perfect companion for your cross-country road trip or for your living room.

CREATIVE DIRECTOR + PRODUCER: Deyvanshi Masrani

PHOTOGRAPHER: Mark Squires

FASHION STYLING: Anna Katsanis at Art Department

HAIR: Gianluca Mandelli using Kerastase at Art-Department NY

MAKEUP: Gina Simone using Anastasia Beverly Hills

MODEL: Sedona Legge for Photo/Genics LA

FASHION ASSISTANT: Paulina Castro Ogando

PHOTO ASSISTANTS: John Lynch + Michael Anthony Prezioso (Muzzy)

Shot on location at Dezerland Park — 14401 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami FL 33181

Pieces from Gucci x Disney Capsule Collection are available now at select boutiques and on the House’s website

