Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Miami’s most anticipated week came and conquered the Magic City, culminating with the Big Game last night at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs took home their first Super Bowl win in 50 years against the San Francisco 49ers. After a major rally in the fourth quarter, they came out on top with a final scoreboard 31-20. Of course, the Big Win resulted in plenty of after parties to follow. But before we get to that, we’re taking a look at some of the highlights of the action-packed, celebrity-filled week which included A-list parties, charity events, luxury experiences and so much more. Find it all below:

MONDAY – HAUTE LIVING‘S TROY AIKMAN COVER LAUNCH DINNER AT 57 OCEAN

Photo Credit: Troy Aikman

Haute Living kicked off Luxury Bowl week with partners LOUIS XIII and FYI Yachts and the ultra-luxurious 57 Ocean Sales Gallery, homnoring cover star Troy Aikman. Guests got to chat with the NFL Hall of Famer and FOX Sports Analyst leading up to the Big Game, hear his thoughts and enjoy a gourmet meal with Aikman and friends. The night was complete with a special tasting of LOUIS XIII Cognac, of which Aikman performed the honorary crowning of the decanter before taking part in the luxurious tasting moment.

WEDNESDAY – CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SHOPPING EVENT HOSTED BY DEYVANSHI MASRANI

Photo Credit: Michael Chin

Miami’s most fashionable guests came out to the gorgeous Christian Louboutin Miami Design District Boutique on Wednesday, where they were invited to shop the brand’s new, football-inspired shoe launches: the “Miamscratch” 100mm heeled sandal and the “Louis Junior Spikes,” men’s sneaker. Guests enjoyed sips of Perrier-Jouët Champagne, Avión Tequila spicy margaritas and DJ beats from recording artist Nasir “Notemarcato” Dean. In attendance was Haute Living Fashion Director and host Deyvanshi Masrani, Eudoxie Bridges, Alexis Welch, Cuba Gooding Jr., Stacey and Benny Shabtai, Gisela Lowenstein, Lolita and Sergey Petrossov, Radmila Lolly, Bru Kodsi, Angela Birdman, Kijafa Vick, Lisa Thomson Rosenhaus and Michelle Thomson, Alexia Echevarria, Susie and Richard Charlton, Haute Living co-founders Kamal Hotchandani and Seth Semilof, Black Jaguar-White Tiger Founder Eduardo Serio, Tara Solomon, Nick D’Annunzio and many more. After the boutique, select guests enjoyed a VIP dinner at El Tucán in Miami with Haute Living, Rolls-Royce, Louboutin and Perrier-Jouët.

THURSDAY – HAUTE LIVING HONORS JIM BROWN WITH XO AND LOUIS XIII AT HABITAT MIAMI BEACH

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Haute Living continued its partnership with Jim Brown and the Amer-I-Can Foundation by hosting a VIP charity dinner at 1 Hotel South Beach’s gorgeous Habitat restaurant, with partners XO and LOUIS XIII. Guests got to spend time with the legendary NFL Hall of Famer and learn about he and his wife Monique’s charity, the Amer-I-Can Foundation. The night included a private cocktail, gourmet dinner featuring Habitat’s most beloved dishes, a live auction and a special LOUIS XIII tasting led by Ambassador François Surcin. In total, the event raised $100K toward the foundation, with a majority of proceeds stemming from a live auction, which included a day’s use of the Riva Yacht from FYI Yachts; a custom painting by Maria Elena Haupert a.k.a Unapologetic and signed by Jim Brown; a Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation sanctuary experience from Eduardo Serio in attendance, as well as a generous package donated by XO and the Browns, which included a private, heavy jet flight to New York, two courtside seats to a Brooklyn Nets game and dinner for two at New York City’s famous Rao’s Italian restaurant. Several guests also contributed direct monetary donations to the Program.

FRIDAY – RAY LEWIS’ “CENTURY CELEBRATION” AT THE SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL HOLLYWOOD

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

In honor of the Super Bowl LIV excitement with the NFL’s greatest and most legendary names in town, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hosted an over-the-top, “Century Celebration,” at Miami’s newly-renovated, iconic Seminole Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood. Notables in attendance included Jim Brown, Jamie Foxx, Lawrence Taylor, Jason Taylor, Bernie Kosar, Rudy Giuliani, Evander Holyfield, Marcus Allen, Chris Berman, Judge Mathis, Marvin Shanken, Robert Herjavic, Jesse Palmer, Young Jeezy, Ross Levinsohn and Gary Vaynerchuk. The night celebrated Lewis, fellow legends and 100 years of the NFL, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Lewis’ “Ray of Hope” Foundation. Highlights included a special “High Rollers” tasting from LOUIS XIII at DAER, and an after party where Jamie Foxx and Lewis took the stage for an energetic live auction.

SHAQ’S FUN HOUSE

Photo Credit: ALIVE

Shaq’s traveling music festival event, Shaq’s Fun House, served as a special tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant in light of his recent passing. All proceeds from the event were donated directly to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Pitbull took the stage, beginning his set with arms in the air as Kobe’s jersey floated across the stage as a tribute video played in the background. Kobe chants were prevalent throughout the night as various artists took the stage, including DaBaby and Diddy, who dedicated “I’ll Be Missing You” to Kobe. Other attendees of the star-studded event included Meek Mill, The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron, Daymond John, Dr. Oz, Robert Herjavec, Ric Flair, Dare Ogunbowale, The Big Show, Tiesto, Diplo, Nitti Gritti, Carnage and more.

SATURDAY – THE GIVING BACK FUND’S BIG GAME BIG GIVE ON STAR ISLAND

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The celebrity-filled Giving Back Fund’s Big Game Big Give party on Star Island, presented by Oasis House, was one of the hottest events of the weekend. The event was co-hosted by Michael Bay, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, featuring special live performances from Jamie Foxx, who also served as the emcee of the event and live auction. Other guests in attendance included Jim Brown, Ray Lewis, Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez, Kevin Lyttle (who also closed out the event with a lively performance), Scott Eastwood, Keegan-Michael Key, Cuba Gooding Jr., Karolina Lurkova, amongst many others. Luxury items in the auction included three Lamborghinis from Lamborghini Miami; a three-day charter to the Bahamas on a LeVen Yacht; two global memberships to Oasis House (private, wellness-focused membership club); a 3L bottle of COUP Champagne signed by celebrity attendees; a Shepard Fairey-designed NFL helmet; Super Bowl 2021 experience for two; plus much more.

CARDI B AT E11EVEN MIAMI

Rapper Cardi B continued to make headlines throughout the weekend as she made her way throughout the city, and Saturday night was no different as she hit Miami’s famed, 24/7 ultraclub, E11EVEN. There, she headlined the night with a special performance and she belted crowd favorites to the sold-out crowd and partied the night away in true E11EVEN Miami style.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED PARTY AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Casamigos

The SI Swim crew was back in town this week for a series of exciting events, culminating on Saturday night with the special Sports Illustrated party on Super Bowl Eve at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The night was hosted by Talent Resources Sports, Stubhub, Groot Hospitality and ABG Entertainment, with presenting sponsor Casamigos. In attendance was Paul McCartney, Elon Musk, Lil Jon, Glen Powell, Jerry Rice, Joey Fatone, Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello, Scooter Braun, Irie, Da Baby, Ja Rule, Jeffree Star, Foodgöd, Wiz Khalifa and many others. The night included performances by Marshmello, D Sol, Da Baby, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas and Irie.

SUNDAY – THE BIG GAME

The pinnacle event of the week was, of course, the Big Game, taking place on Sunday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. There, the Chiefs and the 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl, LIV, with the Chiefs pulling through for the final win after an amazing rally in the fourth quarter. The Pepsi Half Time Show blew away the crowd, with headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira sharing the stage and bringing a special Miami flair to the show as they brought out their #LatinoGang, with reggaeton megastars J Balvin and Bad Bunny making special appearances in both ladies’ sets, which had the crowd going wild. The stadium was glowing red with thousands of elated fans celebrating the overwhelming victory of the Chiefs by the end of the night.

HAUTE LIVING X XO WATCH PARTY AT 1 ROOFTOP

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and XO closed out Luxury Bowl week with a VIP watch party at 1 Hotel South Beach’s stunning 1 Rooftop, where they hosted a select group to watch the game in style. Located in the back of the 1 Rooftop in a private VIP section, the group enjoyed the game live from a flatscreen TV, game day bites, premium bottle service and picturesque views of Miami’s skyline.

AFTER PARTY AT LIV

Miami’s famed nightclub LIV at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach served as the Chiefs unofficial after party, with an over-the-top LIV on Sunday celebration. The night featured a live performance by Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz as Chiefs players’ celebrated the Big Win. Celebrities in attendance included Kanye West, J Blavin, French Montana, Chiefs Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and many others.

AFTER PARTY ON UTOPIA IV

Loren & JR Ridinger held a private after party on their megayacht, UTOPIA IV, serving as the after party for Jennifer Lopez, who gave an incredible Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performance, alongside Shakira. She was joined by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, amongst many others. Rodriguez gave a heartwarming speech to his soon-to-be wife, endearing congratulating her on an amazing performance and referring to her as the “greatest superstar in the world.”