Super Bowl LIV
News
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Rolls-Royce Art Program, Muse, Premieres Refik Anadol’s Work At Frieze Los Angeles

Art, City Guide, News

Refik AnadolPhoto Credit: Refik Anadol Studio

The Rolls-Royce Art Program, Muse, is one of the luxury automobile brand’s cultural initiatives to support high-profile artists and merge art and automobiles together as one. In their most recent premiere, The Rolls-Royce Art Program, Muse, debuted Los Angeles-based media artist Refik Anadol’s “Art of Perfection: Date Painting” at Frieze Los Angeles Art Show. The newly-commissioned work for Muse utilizes unique data sets relating to the bespoke colors of every Rolls-Royce motor car created at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, spanning throughout the past 10 years.

Refik AnadolPhoto Credit: Refik Anadol Studio

Art of Perfection: Data Painting consists of an LED ‘canvas,’ that showcases data capture at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars‘ Surface Finish Centre, submitting the color reference of each car, in combination with information generated by the robotic movement required to finish each car. The futuristic, breathtaking pieces of artwork are not only eye-catching to look at, but each represents a part of the prestigious automobile brand’s history.

This was the first time the public got to view the stunning collection of colorful art pieces, followed by its next showing from February 10th-17th at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. This location was fitting for the brand, as they already have a strong partnership with The Peninsula Beverly Hills, and additionally, the hotel boasts its own cultural programming for the arts, which launched last year called “Art in Renaissance.” The program supports emerging artists and provides guests culturally representative pieces for each hotel’s location. Following The Peninsula Beverly Hills, the exhibition will move on to the Geneva International Motor Show with Rolls-Royce, from March 5-15, 2020.

Refik AnadolPhoto Credit: Refik Anadol Studio

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “We have great pleasure in publicly exhibiting this extraordinary new work by Refik Anadol, commissioned for Muse, the Rolls-Royce Art Programme, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. The artist was recently an honored guest at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, where he was drawn to the complex data sets generated by the Surface Finish Centre, as well as the thousands of unique colors chosen by our clients. The resulting work is mesmerizing!”

Refik AnadolPhoto Credit: Refik Anadol Studio

 

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
2020 Oscars
Celebrities
February 10, 2020
Inside The Hottest Post Oscar-Parties of 2020
By Laura Schreffler
Marco Bizzarri, Massimo Bottura, Anderson .Paak GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Celebrities
February 10, 2020
Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills Opens For Private Celebrity Event Ahead Of Public Opening Later This Month
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Four Seasons Bora Bora
News
February 10, 2020
The Top Winter Getaways Of The Rich & Famous
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
February 9, 2020
Where The Biggest Names In Hollywood Partied Over Oscar Weekend
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader