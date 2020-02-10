Photo Credit: Refik Anadol Studio

The Rolls-Royce Art Program, Muse, is one of the luxury automobile brand’s cultural initiatives to support high-profile artists and merge art and automobiles together as one. In their most recent premiere, The Rolls-Royce Art Program, Muse, debuted Los Angeles-based media artist Refik Anadol’s “Art of Perfection: Date Painting” at Frieze Los Angeles Art Show. The newly-commissioned work for Muse utilizes unique data sets relating to the bespoke colors of every Rolls-Royce motor car created at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, spanning throughout the past 10 years.

Art of Perfection: Data Painting consists of an LED ‘canvas,’ that showcases data capture at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars‘ Surface Finish Centre, submitting the color reference of each car, in combination with information generated by the robotic movement required to finish each car. The futuristic, breathtaking pieces of artwork are not only eye-catching to look at, but each represents a part of the prestigious automobile brand’s history.

This was the first time the public got to view the stunning collection of colorful art pieces, followed by its next showing from February 10th-17th at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. This location was fitting for the brand, as they already have a strong partnership with The Peninsula Beverly Hills, and additionally, the hotel boasts its own cultural programming for the arts, which launched last year called “Art in Renaissance.” The program supports emerging artists and provides guests culturally representative pieces for each hotel’s location. Following The Peninsula Beverly Hills, the exhibition will move on to the Geneva International Motor Show with Rolls-Royce, from March 5-15, 2020.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “We have great pleasure in publicly exhibiting this extraordinary new work by Refik Anadol, commissioned for Muse, the Rolls-Royce Art Programme, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. The artist was recently an honored guest at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, where he was drawn to the complex data sets generated by the Surface Finish Centre, as well as the thousands of unique colors chosen by our clients. The resulting work is mesmerizing!”

