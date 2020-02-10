Photo Credit: BFA

Ahead of its February 17th public launch, the latest outpost in Gucci’s dining portfolio—Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills—opened its doors for a celebrity-laden party. This restaurant will mark the first restaurant venture with Gucci and Chef Bottura in the United States.

As guests mingled through the space—located on the roof of Gucci’s Beverly Hills boutique—they enjoyed delectable dishes concocted by Chef Massimo Bottura himself, as well as Karime López—Chef de Cuisine at Gucci Osteria in Florence—and Mattia Agazzi—Chef de Cuisine at Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills. Chef Bottura collaborated with Gucci in 2018 with the Gucci Osteria at the Gucci Garden in Florence, which most recently added an impressive accolade under its belt: one Michelin star. This collaboration of two core Italian cultural themes—food and fashion—also reflects a long-standing friendship between Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Chef Massimo Bottura, who have been friends since they were children.

In attendance was a slew of celebrities alongside Chef Massimo Bottura himself and Marco Bizzarri, including Salma Hayek Pinault, Anjelica Huston, Dakota Johnson, KiKi Layne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan, Tessa Thompson, Tyler, The Creator, Dita Von Teese and Anderson .Paak, who was surprised with a cake in celebration of his birthday.

