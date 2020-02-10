Super Bowl LIV
Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills Opens For Private Celebrity Event Ahead Of Public Opening Later This Month

Celebrities, City Guide, Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene, News

GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLSPhoto Credit: BFA

Ahead of its February 17th public launch, the latest outpost in Gucci’s dining portfolio—Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills—opened its doors for a celebrity-laden party. This restaurant will mark the first restaurant venture with Gucci and Chef Bottura in the United States.

Salma Hayek GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Salma Hayek Pinault

Photo Credit: BFA

Saoirse Ronan GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Saoirse Ronan

Photo Credit: BFA

JR, Massimo Bottura, Salma Hayek, Chef, Anderson .Paak GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
JR, Massimo Bottura, Salma Hayek, Chef, Anderson .Paak

Photo Credit: BFA

As guests mingled through the space—located on the roof of Gucci’s Beverly Hills boutique—they enjoyed delectable dishes concocted by Chef Massimo Bottura himself, as well as Karime López—Chef de Cuisine at Gucci Osteria in Florence—and Mattia Agazzi—Chef de Cuisine at Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills. Chef Bottura collaborated with Gucci in 2018 with the Gucci Osteria at the Gucci Garden in Florence, which most recently added an impressive accolade under its belt: one Michelin star. This collaboration of two core Italian cultural themes—food and fashion—also reflects a long-standing friendship between Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Chef Massimo Bottura, who have been friends since they were children.

Dakota Johnson GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Dakota Johnson

Photo Credit: BFA

Massimo Bottura, Gwyneth Paltrow GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Massimo Bottura, Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo Credit: BFA

Dita von Teese, Liz Goldwyn GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Dita von Teese, Liz Goldwyn

Photo Credit: BFA

In attendance was a slew of celebrities alongside Chef Massimo Bottura himself and Marco Bizzarri, including Salma Hayek Pinault, Anjelica Huston, Dakota Johnson, KiKi Layne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan, Tessa Thompson, Tyler, The Creator, Dita Von Teese and Anderson .Paak, who was surprised with a cake in celebration of his birthday.

Marco Bizzarri, Massimo Bottura, Anderson .Paak GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Marco Bizzarri, Massimo Bottura, Anderson .Paak

Photo Credit: BFA

Tyler, the Creator GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Tyler, the Creator

Photo Credit: BFA

Tessa Thompson GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Tessa Thompson

Photo Credit: BFA

