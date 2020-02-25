Morimoto
Cover Story
“Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto Has Big Plans For 2020—Including The Concept He’s Launching In Miami
Zach Lavine
News
How Chicago Bulls Star Zach Lavine Is Planning On Making A Championship Win His Future
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories

Where Mastery & Artistry Meet: The Savoir-Faire Behind Nicolas Ghesquière’s SS20 Collection For Louis Vuitton

Fashion, News

louis vuitton savoir faire ss20Photo Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuitton

With his Spring/Summer 2020 Women’s collection for Louis Vuitton, Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière brings the celebrated Belle Époque era to life. The 43-year long period in French history was characterized by the idea of optimism, following the end of the Franco-Prussian War in 1871. This hopeful outlook adopted by the French as a whole resulted in a flourishing output of creativity and culture that spanned across the arts as a whole. A celebration of the splendors of life, the romanticism and refinement of the era is clearly reflected in Ghesquière’s collection, with elements like the cattleya orchid worn on the lapel, and the vibrant colors, full of zest and excitement. Though the finished product tells such a decorated tale in itself, the richest part of the story lies in the architecture of the piece, in its savoir-faire. The dedicated Louis Vuitton artisans that construct each and every detail with nothing less than an expert level of craftsmanship, passed down with over 160 years of experience and excellence, are the real narrators of the stories. Not only is heritage kept alive through the design of a perfectly tailored blouse or an immaculately formed pair of shoes; but also, in the developmental techniques, with an almost unbelievable attention to detail that allows for an uncompromising level of quality, continually maintained through generations upon generations. Louis Vuitton’s version of savoir-faire is not just about “know how” or “proficiency,” as the direct translation would suggest; rather, it is an unparalleled level of mastery and artistry that, when combined, yields a piece of wearable art with such a beautiful future ahead, and an equally beautiful past behind.

louis vuitton savoir faire ss20Photo Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton ss20 savoir fairePhoto Credit:Grégoire Vieille for Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
INFINITI QX80 Feb2020 3
Haute Auto
February 25, 2020
INFINITI Celebrates The Brand’s 30 Years In U.S. Market, Earns Award For New QX80 Model
By Andres E. Caceres
Nobu Chicago
City Guide
February 25, 2020
Nobu Hotel Chicago To Open In The West Loop June/July 2020
By Paige Mastrandrea
Tiffani Thiessen
Celebrities
February 25, 2020
Tiffani Thiessen Dishes On The Joy Of Cooking For Her “Saved By The Bell” Co-Stars
By Laura Schreffler
Janelle Monae and Christian Louboutin at the opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - © Stéphane Feugère (1)
Art
February 25, 2020
Christian Louboutin Hosts Celebs To Preview His L’Exhibition[niste] Exhibition In Paris
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader