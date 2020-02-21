Zach Lavine
Inside Haute Living’s Cover Dinner Honoring Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

Haute Living, Grand Seiko, MAYORS, and Watches of Switzerland joined together at Le Sirenuse Restaurant inside The Surf Club at The Four Seasons to celebrate Chef Masaharu Morimoto and his magnificent cover feature in the latest issue of the magazine’s Miami edition.

Morimoto dinner Feb2020 1
Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

In attendance were luminaries like Louis Birdman and his Haute 100-lister wife Angela, Shark Tank ‘s very own “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary and his wife Linda, and more. Chef Morimoto was joined at his table by fellow culinary experts and friends. The guests were treated to a delightful terrace dinner with nighttime sights of the beaches of Surfside as the background.

cover dinner Feb2020 2
Kevin O’Leary, Linda O’Leary, Chef Morimoto

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Chef Morimoto’s infectious enthusiasm and energy were felt from the moment he arrived. He posed for the cameras wearing a timepiece by Japanese luxury watchmaker Grand Seiko.

cover dinner Feb2020 4
Angela Birdman, Chef Morimoto, Louis Birdman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

cover dinner Feb2020 5Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Before the dinner, a cocktail hour was filled with the hotel’s tasty libations that perfectly cooled a warm South Florida evening. A selection of watches by MAYORS and Watches of Switzerland was admired by guests as they arrived and joined the festivities.

cover dinner Feb2020 6
Giorgina Uzcategui, Zach Haroutunian, Sara Haroutunian, Chef Morimoto

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Once everyone sat down in the lovely setting, the multi-course dinner began with a Scapece di Zucchini e Formaggio Chilled, Roasted Zucchini, Grana Padano Cheese, Gamberoni Rossi Alla Brace, and Roasted Sicilian Red Shrimp. The entree course consisted of Fusilli Cacio e Pepe Pecorino Romano. Marine selections included a Chilean Sea Bass with Limoncello sauce and Filetto di Bronzino. The sweet desserts included a Delizia al Limone, Amalfi Lemon Delight, Torta al Cioccolato, and Chocolate Cake with Orange Marmalade and Dark Chocolate Ganache.

cover dinner Feb2020 8
Brice Le Troadec, Chef Morimoto

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

cover dinner Feb2020 7
Pat Gibson, Antje Gibson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living Co-Founder Seth Semilof took to the microphone to thank everyone for attending the intimate and lively gathering, as well as Grand Seiko, MAYORS, Watches of Switzerland, and Chef Morimoto.

cover dinner Feb2020 9
Angela Birdman, Linda O’Leary, Kevin O’Leary, Devin Kay, April Donelson, Louis Birdman, Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

cover dinner Feb2020 10Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

