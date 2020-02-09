Women in Film Female Oscar® Nominees Party

Women In Film, LA kicked off Oscars weekend at Sunset Room Hollywood with its 13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar® Nominees Party with Tony Award Winner Idina Menzel and Best Picture Oscar Winner and WIF, LA Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman. The evening honored all 65 women, in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year.

Over 35 nominees in attendance including Sandy Powell, Diane Warren, Arianne Phillips, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Shannon McIntosh, and more. Additional guests included Connie Britton, Kyra Sedgwick, Beanie Feldstein, Caitriona Balfe, Dove Cameron, Lydia Hearst, Haley Lu Richardson, Logan Browning, Lake Bell, Rachel Roy, Nikki Reed, Hari Nef, Madeline Brewer, Angelique Cabral, Xosha Roquemore and more.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film

Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation Pre-Oscar Party

Photo Credit: AB Images/Alex J. Berliner

Brian Roberts, Wolfgang Puck, Jay Baruchel and Ron Meyer were among the attendees at Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation’s Pre-Oscar celebration for Academy Award nominees at Spago in Beverly Hills on February 6.

MACRO

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose

The 3rd Annual MACRO pre-Oscars Party at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood celebrated the most notable films and performances by people of color in 2019, along with Grey Goose and Hollywood celebs. Guests included: Michael B. Jordan, Tyrese Gibson, Jesse Williams, Tia Mowry, Miss J. Alexander, Michael Ealy Omar Benson Miller, “Orange is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks, as well as Trevor Jackson of “Grown-ish”‘ and many more. Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Awkwafina were among the actors included in vibrant paintings hung on the wall by artist Noah Humes.

CAA’s Pre-Oscar Party

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

As can be expected from its roster of talent, CAA’s pre-Oscar shindig was heavily attended by the A-list, from the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Tom Cruise to Olivia WIlde and Jeremy Renner on Friday night at San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Guests including Adam Sandler, Amber Heard, Billie Lourd, Elisabeth Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Hamm, Margaret Qualley, Mindy Kaling, Naomi Watts, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Scarlett Johansson, Shia LaBeouf, Willem Defoe and Zazie Beetz celebrated independent film beachside in Santa Monica on Saturday during the most low-key bash of Oscar weekend at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Fiji Water.

MPTF’s The Night Before

Photo Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images for MPTF

A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards® nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on February 8, 2020 for the 18th annual ‘Night Before’ party to benefit MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund), raising over $5.4 million last night, totaling just over $90 million in the event’s history. Attending guests read like a who’s-who of Hollywood: Malin Åkerman, Mahershala Ali, KJ Apa, Bonnie Arnold, Rosanna Arquette, Katie Aselton, Morena Baccarin, Elizabeth Banks, Garcelle Beauvais, Kate Beckinsale, Lake Bell, Matt Bomer, Abigail Breslin, Madeline Brewer, Adrien Brody, Billy Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Logan Browning, Mark Burnett, Gerard Butler, Ross Butler, Nicolas Cage, Nick Cannon, Linda Cardellini, Tia Carrere, Zoë Chao, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Eliza Coupe, Viola Davis, Ariana DeBose, Kaitlyn Dever, Guillermo Díaz, Nina Dobrev, Mark Duplass, Lisa Edelstein, Billy Eichner, Cary Elwes, Peter Facinelli, Fortune Feimster, Beanie Feldstein, Barbie Ferreira, Karen Gillan, Eiza González, Topher Grace, Kelsey Grammer, Roman Griffin Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Emily Hampshire, Marcia Gay Harden, Chris Hardwick, Angie Harmon, Lydia Hearst, Marin Hinkle, Olivia Holt, Derek Hough, Ernie Hudson, January Jones, Mindy Kaling, Michael Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Hunter King, Joey King, Diane Kruger, Brie Larson, Ron Livingston, Tzi Ma, Danielle Macdonald, Andie MacDowell, Benji Madden, Camryn Manheim, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dylan McDermott, Katharine McPhee, Camila Mendes, Sam Mendes, AJ Michalka, Omar Miller, Mike Moh, Cameron Monaghan, Jennifer Morrison, Marisol Nichols, Sydelle Noel, B.J. Novak, Jimmy O. Yang, Catherine O’Hara, Christina Ochoa, Leslie Odom Jr., Jenna Ortega, Emily Osment, Chord Overstreet, Elizabeth Perkins, Madelaine Petsch, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, June Diane Raphael, Retta, Nicole Richie, Jason Ritter, Britt Robertson, Mj Rodriguez, Ray Romano, Phil Rosenthal, Halston Sage, Reid Scott, Molly Shannon, Harry Shum Jr., Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jessica Szohr, Lorraine Toussaint, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sam Trammell, Aisha Tyler, Gabrielle Union, Goran Višnjić, Dita Von Teese, Lena Waithe, Taika Waititi, Diane Warren, Kerry Washington, Steven Weber, Samira Wiley, Casey Wilson, Ariel Winter, and more.

GBK Productions’ Oscar Lounge

Photo Credit: Chris Carlisle

On Friday February 7th and Saturday February 8th, GBK Productions hosted a two-day luxury gifting lounge in honor of the 2020 Academy Awards. Held at the chic Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Oscar nominees, past winners and other celebrity guests were gifted this year’s hottest trips and gifts totaling over $60K. Attendees included the cast of “1917” and stars and nominees as well as Oscar presenter Zack Gottasgen, past Oscar winner Marica Gay Harden and past nominee Cicely Tyson; gifts were also given to Oscar winner Spike Lee and actress Tiffany Haddish. Other celebs that scooped up items from Dapper and Dashing tuxedoes, Parasuco denim, Artisan Group baubles, trips to Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos via Swanky Retreats, a stay at Fit Farm, a fitness retreat in the hills of Nashville, a stay at The Mansion Bali and a stay at Raiwasa Award-winning Private Retreat in Fiji as well as California Caviar and John Kelly chocolates included Esai Morales, Tzi Ma, Paula Nunez, Jasika Nicole, Madison Iseman, Mike Moh, David Zayas, Isa Briones, Jackie Tohn, Skye Marshall, Tichina Arnold, Nicky Whelan, Lyne Renee, Lotte Verbeek, K Callen, Emilio Rivera, Jason Lewis, Shaun Taub and Deidrich Bader. GBK Productions always aligns with various charities and this year’s event Global Green and Stray Cat Alliance were onsite to chat with the celebrities attending.

Sony Pictures Classics Oscar Nominees Dinner

Photo Credit: Michael Simon /Startraksphoto

On Saturday night, Sony Pictures Classics hosted their Oscar Nominees Award Dinner in Los Angeles at new West Hollywood hot spot The West Hollywood EDITION. The evening celebrated the nominated film “Pain and Glory” with guests including filmmaker and Director Pedro Almodovar, and Best Actor nominee Antonio Banderas. Both joined Sony Pictures Classics Co-Founder and Co-President Michael Barker to toast the film and cast with cocktails curtesy of cult gin Monkey 47 and golden beers courtesy of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.