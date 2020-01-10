Mrs. Justin Bieber Flies Solo In Miami

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

A solo flying Hailey Bieber was spotted having dinner Friday at Papi Steak with David Grutman and his wife, Isabela. The busy model, who recently spoke out about being “torn apart on the Internet,” and defended her hubby against trolls posting mean comments on the Internet about his recently diagnosed Lyme Disease, showed love for the group via Instagram comments saying, “My Miami family for life!!! Always where I’ll spend my layovers.”

Michael Bublé didn’t have to sing for his supper Monday as Café Prima Pasta was happy to serve him and his family an Italian feast. He sipped pinot noir with his chicken parm as he enjoyed quality family time with his wife Luisana and their children, including son Noah, who was given a clean bill of health in 2017 after battling liver cancer.

Punk icon Iggy Pop, who is set to receive the Grammy lifetime achievement award on April 18, was spotted Wednesday at the Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove hotel, relaxing and chatting in the lobby with friends.

Julianne Hough spent the weekend in Fort Lauderdale kicking off Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. On Saturday night, after the tour’s first show with Lady Gaga, she celebrated at Mexican hotspot El Vez with a big group of friends. Hough recently announced that she and Canadian hockey player husband Brooks Laich are, “spending some time apart.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Antoni Porowski, best known for his role in the Netflix series Queer Eye and for a recent social media jokey spat with Martha Stewart, paid a visit to The Raleigh Gardens to view and pose for Insta pix at an exhibition by artists, the late husband and wife team Claude Lalanne and François-Xavier Lalanne. The exhibit is free and open to the public through February 29. Porowski also used his social media channel to congratulate Garden artists Peter Marino and Raymond Jungles for their incredible work.

Cuba Gooding, Jr. celebrated his 52nd birthday Friday night at Ball & Chain. The actor was there with his girlfriend Claudine DeNiro, developer Gil Dezer and socialite Fabian Basabe—who was recently in hot water for a racist incident against a Miami publicist, in which he used his friendship with the Oscar-winning actor Gooding Jr. to defend himself. The gang of about 30 were all on stage singing and celebrating the birthday like it was 1999.

Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne were just regular spectators at Thursday night’s Heat game which they followed with a dinner at Novikov Miami where Mrs. B shared her experience on Instagram while using the hashtag #DateNight she also said, “We could all use a little more dim sum in our lives for 2020 and beyond!”

Photo Credit: DAER South Florida

DAER at the brand-new Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood ushered in 2020 with an explosive performance by DJ Zedd, who, despite not releasing an album since 2015, performed to a completely sold-out crowd including his fellow DJ and friend, Boombox Cartel, who hopped on the decks and performed a surprise set.

Photo Credit: DAER South Florida

Former NFL player Antonio Brown also celebrated the end of the decade at DAER, where he was seen for two nights in a row on the last weekend of 2019 with new singer girlfriend Stephanie Acevedo. Brown, obviously a big fan of the place, hopped on stage around 2:30 a.m. and wished everyone a happy New Year and blessed 2020. The football player turned rapper performed a few songs including “Whole Lotta Money, “Never Enough” and more. On both nights, our spies say the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other and looked in love.

Photo Credit: DAER South Florida

On Saturday, December 28, Nelly, who just announced he will perform his smash album “Country Grammar” in full at Bonnaroo 2020, hit the nightclub stage for a 30-minute performance of his hits. Seen in the crowd that night was Cats star Jason Derulo who was celebrating his sister’s birthday. Derulo, who seemed not to have everything he was born with on him—you know what we’re talking about if you’ve read the catty controversies, hopped in the DJ booth before Nelly’s performance and the two drank Rosé Impérial and took pictures together.

Across town on Friday night, Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid were seen making out in Miami and having a late dinner at Komodo. The happy couple was joined by a group of friends in the main dining room.

Photo Credit: El Dorado 305

50 Cent was spotted on New Year’s Day having lunch at El Dorado 305 on South Beach with his girlfriend, Jamira Haines. The pair were seen sharing the restaurant’s signature giant Tropical Jungle Juice and mixed fajitas. Fiddy kept it low key rocking a black New York Yankees cap to match his black-on-black ensemble and silver sneakers while chatting it up with another pal, but thankfully not about that whole business with French Montana accusing him of being a snitch.

Anuel, Karol G and Lunay’s apres concert at Drunken DragonPhoto Credit: Drunken Dragon

Latin artist of the year, Anuel AA, performed to a full house Saturday, Dec. 21 at the AmericanAirlines Arena for his self-titled Emmanuel World Tour. Special guests joined him on stage, including his fiancée and reggaeton artist, Karol G, new Latin artist Lunay and hip-hop legend Fat Joe. After the concert, Anuel, Karol G and Lunay were spotted having a late-night dinner with their family at Asian fusion hot spot Drunken Dragon. Word is that Anuel and Karol will finally be tying the knot in 2020.

Ellie Goulding, who’s been spending a lot of time on Twitter lately, celebrated her 33rd birthday on December 29 at Macchialina with her husband Caspar Jopling and a big group of friends.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Supermodel Adriana Lima was seen having a scoop of ice cream at Frohzen, the new Miami Design District ice cream shop created by chef Salvatore Martone, a longtime protege of the late Joël Robuchon.