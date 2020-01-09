Big Game Big Give 1
Pegasus World Cup Returns To Gulfstream Park For 2020 With Headliners Nelly + T-Pain To Perform

City Guide, News

Pharrell Williams & Lenny Kravitz at the $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational - Photo Credit World Red EyePhoto Credit: World Red Eye

The World’s Richest Horse Race will once again return to Hallandale’s Gulfstream Park, as Runhappy presents the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational series. For its third year in a row, The Stronach Group will tap David Grutman‘s Groot Hospitality to present the Pegasus LIV Stretch Village, bringing forth race day entertainment, celebrities, VIP hospitality, exquisite food and beverage offerings and so much more. Headlining this year’s Pegasus LIV Stretch Village performance will be Grammy Award-winning artists Nelly and T-Pain, who will appear along with DJ Cassidy and Martin Smooth 2 Move. Guests can look forward to dancing and singing along with classic Nelly hits like, “Ride Wit Me”—fitting for the day of racing—and T-Pain’s “Buy You A Drank.”

Bella and Dani Thorne at the Pegasus World Cup - Photo Credit Getty ImagesPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Since its inception in 2017, the horse race has attracted some of the country’s most elite guests, including high profile celebrities like Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Marc Ronson, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Usher, Karolina Kurkova, Aaron Paul, Post Malone, DJ Ruckus, Bell Thorne, Amanda Cerny, Dennis Rodman, amongst many more A-listers. This year is poised to continue to deliver the same caliber of attendees, as well as additional food and beverage offerings from Groot Hospitality’s newest gem, Papi Steak. In addition to Miami’s newest, sexy steakhouse, Groot Hospitality’s other beloved venues including Komodo, Swan and Bar Bevy will also pop-up inside the Gulfstream Park’s exclusive Flamingo Room in the VIP area.

David Grutman, Pharrell Williams, & Belinda Stronach at the $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational - Photo Credit World Red Eye
David Grutman, Pharrell Williams, & Belinda Stronach at the $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational will take place on the dirt at 1 1/8 miles, offering a $3 million purse, while the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational will take place on turf at 1 3/16 miles with a $1 million purse. New to this year’s event, Pegasus World Cup Invitational will give back two-percent of the purse winnings to the Thoroughbred aftercare.

Snoop Dogg at the 2019 Pegasus World Cup - Photo Credit Getty Images - 1Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tickets to the highly-anticipated race range from $49-$1000 per person. We suggest opting for the $1000 VIP ticket to enjoy the action in the most luxurious way possible, as you take in the views from the VIP suites, enjoying acclaimed dining and drinking opportunities with premier access to the live performances.

Tickets are available online at www.pegasusworldcup.com, or by calling the Pegasus World Cup box office at Gulfstream Park at 1-833-464-7924 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. 

The 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series presented by Runhappy will be broadcast live on NBC from 4:30-6:00 pm EST on Saturday, January 25.

Vanessa Hudgens & Emmanuelle Chriqui at the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, FLPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

