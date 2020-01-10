Where To Eat During New York City Winter Restaurant Week 2020

New York is blanketed in snow once again, which means its finest restaurants are gearing up for another Restaurant Week. Starting Jan. 21 and continuing through to Feb. 9, locals and visitors alike will celebrate the city’s fabulous pastime—dining out—with hundreds of restaurants rolling out special prix-fixe menus. This year we’ll see the return of some of our favorites including several Boulud restaurants, Jean-Georges’ Nougatine and of course, Cipriani. We will also see a few newcomers, including rising favorite Wayan, and popular establishments such as Cecconi’s Dumbo and the newly-opened Catch Steak. While there are hundreds of options, here are our picks for the week that you won’t want to miss.

Café Boulud

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

It doesn’t get any better than a Boulud restaurant. Warm-up this Restaurant Week with lunch at Daniel Boulud’s elegant Café Boulud located on Madison Ave. This year, guests will enjoy a lunch menu only starting from $26/person for two-courses or $32/person for three-courses. For an appetizer, choose from an arugula salad, pate de Campagne or a mushroom velouté. Indulge in an entree of fettuccine carbonara, pan-seared Scottish salmon or braised beef paleron in a red wine jus. To top off lunch, choose from a passionfruit tart, pistachio entremet or chocolate mousse. This menu is available from Monday to Friday and Saturday.

Reserve your table here.

Nougatine at Jean-Georges

Restaurant Week is the best opportunity to sample dishes from renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and this year, his gem on the Upper West Side is serving up lunch and dinner. Nougatine at Jean-Georges is offering lunch from Monday to Friday starting at $26/person and dinner from Monday to Sunday starting at $42/person. Dishes include heirloom tomato salad or heart of sucrene for an appetizer and angel hair pasta with summer squash or roasted chicken for main. Top it off with a roasted peach or a warm chocolate cake for dessert, and you won’t be sorry.

Call 212.299.3900 to reserve your table.

Bar Boulud

Photo Credit: Melissa Hom

Another great Boulud restaurant, Bar Boulud is offering a unique Restaurant Week menu this year. Instead of ordering from the usual three to four dishes per course, guests will be able to order from the full menu. There is still an optional two or three-course lunch menu, which starts at $26/person and $32/person for the three-course and is available from Monday to Friday. For dinner, from Monday to Sunday, guests will be able to choose from an array of appetizers, main courses, desserts and special restaurant week sides, as well as beverages for the occasion. Some items you can expect to see include, ricotta cavatelli, french onion soup, the Frenchie burger, cassoulet and Pommes Au For.

Reserve your table here.

Armani/Ristorante 5th Avenue

Photo Credit: Armani Ristorante

Open for dinner only, diners can delight in a three-course dinner in this glass-walled Italian restaurant helmed by none other than Giorgio Armani himself. Guests will have the choice of an appetizer, a main and a dessert course available from Tuesday to Sunday. For appetizers, expect to see Zucca and stracciatella on the menu, whereas for mains, guests can indulge in homemade pappardelle, duck breast or a Milanese style skate wing with fennel. For dessert, there is a coconut and raspberry mousse or chocolate cremeux with poached pear—perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth. Dinner starts at $42/person with seatings from 5:30 p.m to 10 p.m.

Reserve your table here.

Cipriani Club 55

Photo Credit: Cipriani Club 55

Located on one of the world’s most famous streets, Wall Street, Cipriani Club 55 features classic dishes from Harry’s Bar in Venice and makes for a perfect business lunch. During Restaurant Week, Cipriani Wall Street is serving lunch from Monday to Friday starting at $26/person and a dinner menu from Monday to Friday at $42/person. Diners can expect to see classic Italian favorites such as minestrone soup, homemade baked Tagliolini with ham and grilled Mediterranean branzino. Take note—the menu changes daily, so expect even more delicious dishes during the week. There will also be a lunch wine pairing available for $14/person and a dinner wine pairing for $16/person.

Call 212.699.4099 to reserve your table.

Nobu Downtown

Photo Credit: Nobu Downtown

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is world-renowned for his sushi and during Restaurant Week, Nobu Downtown is offering a two-course lunch menu starting at $26/person. For anyone who loves sushi, this is a must-try. Guests can choose from tuna sashimi salad, yellowtail sashimi, shitake salad or salmon with dry miso for the first course. As for the second, indulge in rock shrimp tempura, black cod, arctic char and kabocha squash risotto, skirt steak or tofu with black bean sauce. Lunch is available from Monday to Friday in the Bar and Lounge from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Call 212.219.0500 to reserve your table.

Estiatorio Milos

Pristine Mediterranean-style seafood shines at this industrial-chic Midtown setting at Milos, which also happens to be inside the Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards. From Monday to Friday, Milos will be serving a two or three-course lunch starting at $26 to $32/person and a special brunch on Sunday at $26/person. For the first course, diners will be spoilt for choice with dishes such as oysters, Greek meze plate, grilled octopus, tomato salad and more. The second course includes a tuna burger, salmon tartare, Icelandic arctic char, lamb chops and lobster pasta—made Athenian style.

Call 212.245.7400 to reserve your table.

Benoit Restaurant and Wine Bar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Benoit/Pierre Monetta

Alain Ducasse’s Midtown French Bistro, Benoit, invites diners to indulge in a French feast for both lunch and dinner during Restaurant Week. Lunch, which starts at $26/person, includes deviled egg mimosa, duck Parmentier, roasted pork belly and a crème Brulee for dessert. For those who prefer to dine at night, the three-course dinner includes french onion soup to start, then a sweet-spiced duck for main or seared salmon. To finish, choose from a hazelnut-almond millefeuille or Tarte Tatin. Lunch menus are available from Monday to Friday and dinner is available from Monday to Sunday.

Reserve your table here.

New To Restaurant Week:

Catch Steak

For the first time ever, Catch Steak will be participating in Restaurant Week. The newly-opened steakhouse located in Chelsea features a curated collection of the world’s best cuts and globally influenced dishes. During the week, Catch Steak will be serving dinner starting at $42/person from Monday to Sunday. Dishes include King salmon rice cake, prime NY strip, Mediterranean branzino, almond crusted cauliflower steak and more. For an extra $20/person, diners can opt-in for the 5oz soy caramel glaze Snake River gold label American Wagyu NY Strip. To top off dinner, try the apple crumble or snickers bombe for a sweet ending.

Call 212.858.8899 to reserve your table.

Cecconi’s Dumbo

Located inside Soho House’s Dumbo House, Cecconi’s Dumbo commands views of Brooklyn’s rocky shoreline and is serving lunch from Monday to Friday with Sunday brunch at $26/person and dinner for $42/person all week. Dinner and lunch menus include meatballs, calamari fritti, tagliatelle, salmon and two pizza options: Buffalo mozzarella or spicy salami. For Sunday brunch, there are similar items as well as avocado toast and baked eggs “Arrabiata.” They also have brunch sides including hash browns, chicken sausage, bacon or avocado at an additional cost. In true Cecconi’s Dumbo fashion, there will be cocktails, cold-pressed juices and wines by the glass.

Call 718.650.3900 to reserve your table.

Gran Tivoli

Australian restaurateurs, Jason Scott and Chef Robert Marchetti, serve up coastal Mediterranean-Italian cuisine at their first U.S restaurant, Gran Tivoli. For the first time ever, Gran Tivoli is participating in Restaurant Week and diners can expect to indulge in a three-course lunch starting at $26/person or dinner at $42/person. Choose from handpicked Jonah crab, burrata or a baby beetroot salad to start. For the main, dive into a New York sirloin, Faroe Island Salmon or mushroom sacchettoni dumplings. To finish, there is a selection of desserts including a strawberry sundae, chocolate pot or blood orange and Campari granita.

Call 917.714.8832 to reserve your table.

Wayan

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

Why not try some Asian fusion for lunch? Wayan is the beautifully-designed Indonesian restaurant with a modern French flair from the son of Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Cédric Vongerichten. From Monday to Friday, diners can indulge in a two-course lunch menu. Choose from salmon sashimi, green papaya cucumber salad or eggplant Balado and cherry tomatoes to start. For the mains, diners will be treated to a selection of shrimp coconut soup, duck stir-fried rice or mushroom, buttered Kecap Manis.

Call 917.261.4388 to reserve your table.