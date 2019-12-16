‘Tis the season to embark on some of the hottest and most luxurious holiday happenings. In a city like Las Vegas, there’s plenty of them. From toasting with top-notch bubbly and sipping on seasonal teas to lavish feasts and upscale shopping, here’s your guide to celebrating the holidays in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas with a visit to Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. This year’s highlights include a 42-foot-tall White Fir tree with sparkling white lights and ornaments, a glamorous ice queen dressed in a couture-inspired gown and an opulent carriage. While you’re taking in the holiday scenery at Bellagio, you might as well do some last-minute shopping for your loved ones or for yourself. A trip to Bellagio wouldn’t be complete without some time spent at Via Bellagio which features luxury retailers such as Chanel, Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft/Wynn Las Vegas

Another great place to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas is Wynn Las Vegas, as the resort transformed its main atrium into a winter wonderland. For your upscale holiday shopping needs, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas offer a wide selection of top-notch boutiques and designer retailers including Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Christian Louboutin, Givenchy, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Tom Ford. Happy holiday shopping!

Photo Credit: Cipriani

While you’re at Wynn Las Vegas, enjoy a holiday feast at one of the resort’s world-class restaurants. On Christmas Eve, Cipriani will offer tuna tartare with braised baby artichokes, langoustine “scampi” alla carlina served with rice pilaf and Cipriani panettone with mascarpone sauce for $105 per person. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy homemade tortellini, slow-roasted lamb shoulder served with artichokes and roasted potatoes and Cipriani panettone with mascarpone sauce for $95 per person. Book your reservation here.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft/Wynn Las Vegas

Costa di Mare will serve up a special four-course Feast of Seven Dishes dinner Dec. 24-25 for $130 per person. Book your reservation here. At Wing Lei, there will be a holiday dim sum brunch from Dec. 24-Jan. 1. Enjoy traditional Asian delicacies prepared buffet-style with carving stations and tableside options for $68.88 per person. Click here to book your reservation.

If you’re in the mood for a cocktail, The Venetian Resort & Casino’s Cocktail Collective — The Dorsey, Electra Cocktail Club and Rosina Cocktail Lounge — all offer the perfect holiday drink for you. Served in a Champagne flute, sip on the First Flight, a mix of Four Roses Yellow Label Bourbon, Plum Red Bull, Champagne, fresh lemon juice, orgeat and Angostura bitters. The cocktail, priced at $14, is available at the three upscale bars from Dec. 22-30.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Sip on tea in style as the Tea Lounge at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas celebrates the season with a festive Holiday Tea through Dec. 29. Holiday-inspired teas are paired with seasonal tea sandwiches (coffee vanilla butternut squash, creamy brie and kale, and smoked salmon and lemon ricotta) and scrumptious desserts. The Holiday Tea is $61 for adults and $35 for children. Upgrade your experience with the Royal Tea offer which includes a glass of champagne and caviar for $160 per person. Reservations are highly recommended. Book a reservation here.

Photo Credit: Christian Horan/Four Seasons Las Vegas

Toast to the holidays with some champagne in your life. PRESS and Veranda at Four Seasons Las Vegas offers a glass of Moët & Chandon ‘Imperial’ for $30, Ruinart Rosé for $40 or Dom Pérignon Blanc 2006 for $60. Guests who purchase a glass will be treated to a special holiday treat. Bottle pricing is available upon request.

Photo Credit: Christian Horan/Four Seasons Las Vegas

There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas than with Champagne-inspired treatments at The Spa at Four Seasons Las Vegas. Choose from the Champagne wishes manicure and pedicure with an aromatic soak and a hydrating massage with scents of rosebud, apricot and sparkling Champagne; a custom body massage with a foot and back scrub; or a facial which also includes a peel and cooling eye treatment. Each service ends with a glass of Champagne. These specials are offered through Dec. 31. To book a spa appointment, call 702-632-5302 or book online here.