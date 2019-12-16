Luna Park Debuts At Brickell City Centre

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The incredible Brickell City Centre recently welcomed in its latest addition to the spectacular shopping mall—the Italian-driven food hall, Luna Park. Debuting in the former La Centrale space, Luna Park pays homage to the history and delicacies of Italian cuisine, bringing in a multi-concept food hall that offers something for everyone in one of Miami’s most enticing destinations.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Led by acclaimed London-based restaurateur Roberto Costa, the Executive Chairman introduced the exciting new project with a grand opening party last week in Miami. Possessing a decades-long history in the restaurant business and having grown up in Genoa, Italy, Costa ensured that every detail of this new culinary destination be indicative of its Italian roots, embodying the “Costa Method.”

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

“We’ve taken what we call The Costa Method and applied it to every concept,” he explains. “This entails knowing the origin of every ingredient and exclusively using refined, exceptional quality meats like the Fassona breed of bluefin tuna. We are confident that Miami is going to love the new space.”

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Utilizing this keen sense of detail and knowledge of the ingredients used in each dish, Costa and his team have debuted three new concepts to the newly-refreshed, massive food hall: Macellaio RC, Puro’s and N.0 Osteria.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Macellaio RC is Costa’s acclaimed London eatery, marking its official U.S. debut as it opens inside the food hall. Translating to “butcher,” the 60-seat dining room will offer authentic Italian butcher shop meats, including rare breeds such as Fassona beef, sold exclusively at Macellaio RC.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Puro serves as the food hall’s entirely gluten-free and vegetarian concept, perfect for those with dietary restrictions or looking for cleaner dishes. The stunning, crisp white setting is inspired by the pureness of its ingredients, boasting 35 seats and a menu of delicious Italian dishes that utilize fresh vegetables and clean ingredients.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

N.0 Osteria is Costa’s newest concept that’s unique to Luna Park, paying homage to Italy’s southern regions including Sicily, Reggio Calabria and Puglia. Guests will indulge in Mediterranean-inspired plates like fresh fish, top-tier produce that is flown in, Sicilian-style pastas and more.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

In addition, the ground floor of the food hall will serve as a more casual, open-air concept where guests are encouraged to stop by for delicious grand-and-go items, breakfast, coffee, pastries, paninis or wood-fired pizza pies. They will also offer Italian artisinal goods, such as olive oils, charcuterie, cheese and tapenades available for purchase in the market area.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye