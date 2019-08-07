Live the opulent life at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, formerly known as Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas. Adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino and The Shops at Crystals, the upscale nongaming hotel and condominium building features a wide range of lavish experiences throughout the property. From exquisite culinary offerings to a world-class spa, here’s how you can experience pure luxury from day to night at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so start the morning right at Zen Kitchen. Although it’s known for its Asian-fusion cuisine, the restaurant also offers an expansive breakfast menu including a well-rounded buffet. The breakfast buffet includes unlimited fresh-baked pastries, seasonal fruit, crème brûlée French toast, and a selection of cheeses and charcuterie. The à la carte menu features items like the eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and a country-smoked ham and gruyère cheese crèpe, plus avocado toast, omelets, pancakes, fresh juices and smoothies.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Relax and unwind at Waldorf Astoria’s award-winning spa. The 27,000-square-foot spa features services such as the two-hour Crystal Balance experience which uses the healing energy of crystals and includes a skin-smoothing body exfoliation, rhythmic massage with hot stones, an Oriental head massage and a cool crystal gems treatment. For couples, there’s the Heart of Romance package (priced at $1,000 per couple) which includes a three-hour experience in the luxurious Dragon suite, a skin-softening body exfoliation, a hydrotherapy botanical bath and an aromatherapy massage. There’s also a secret menu featuring a rotating selection of treatments and services for those in the know. While at the spa, take advantage of the tranquility day pass with access to a herbal steam room, vitality pools, an ice fountain, tepidarium lounges and plenty of relaxation spaces.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Waldorf Astoria’s Tea Lounge is one of the most unique experiences in town with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. The sophisticated lounge, located on the 23rd floor, offers English Afternoon Tea with loose leaf teas ranging from green teas to artisan blends, scrumptious tea sandwiches, freshly-baked scones and desserts such as tarts and macarons. Enhance the experience with sparkling wine and Champagne options, such as the Bellavista Rosè, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label or Dom Pérignon, or go for the ultra-luxe Royal Tea package with the all-inclusive English Afternoon Tea, a half-ounce of caviar and a glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

For dinner, explore Michelin-rated chef Pierre Gagnaire’s restaurant, Twist, where he dishes up French cuisine with a personal touch. Here you can try a little bit of everything with a four-course tasting or Pierre’s Experience six-course tasting menu with vegan options available. For $777, indulge in Twist’s seven-course tasting menu paired with seven of the world’s finest wines. If you choose to dine à la carte, go for main entrees like the Berkshire Pork, New Zealand Lamb, or the pricey yet tempting 8-ounce A5 Japanese Wagyu, Kyushu, Japan Strip Loin.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

There’s no better way to end the evening than with drinks at SkyBar. All of the cocktails on the menu are named after a Las Vegas landmark or something Las Vegas is known for. Some of which include the Pear of Aces with Absolut Elyx vodka, Pavan muscat grape liqueur, pear purée, agave and sparkling wine; and the Block 16 with Belvedere vodka, Giffard Caribbean pineapple, passion fruit and house-made vanilla syrup. There are so many great drinks worth trying so take your time exploring the cocktail menu. SkyBar also offers luxurious experiences including ultra-premium tequila tastings and a pour of Rémy Martin Louis XIII cognac.