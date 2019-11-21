Where To Feast On Thanksgiving In South Florida 2019

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and if you’re looking to go out for an extravagant feast, rather than dine-in, there’s plenty of haute dining destinations throughout South Florida putting together beautiful holiday specials for the occasion. Find below our top picks of where to celebrate turkey day this year in Miami and Fort Lauderdale:

MASTRO’S OCEAN CLUB

Photo Credit: Mastro’s Ocean Club

Fort Lauderdale’s beloved Mastro’s Ocean Club will be offering a decadent Thanksgiving dinner menu from 1 – 9 p.m. with stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The menu will feature a Chateaubriand sliced and served tableside with Béarnaise sauce and peppercorn sauce. Dessert is not to be missed as Mastro’s signature—and most popular—butter cake is on the menu, but this time with a seasonal twist for the occasion. Guests can indulge in a warm Pumpkin Spice Butter Cake topped with pumpkin pie spiced cream cheese and finished with caramelized raw sugar and served with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and homemade whipped cream. For reservations, please call 954-561-4800 or head to its website here.

JAYA AT THE SETAI

Photo Credit: Jaya at the Setai

This Thanksgiving, Jaya at the Setai, the modern Pan-Asian restaurant ensconced in The Setai, Miami Beach, is offering diners an elaborate brunch experience curated by Executive Chef Vijay Veena. The brunch buffet includes an impressive culinary spread with standout selections from the carving board such as Roasted Whole Turkey with traditional condiments; Oven-baked Gammon Ham with honey and cardamom; Roasted Hereford Prime NY Strip Loin and Roasted Leg of Lamb. Non-traditional offerings will include Jaya’s famous Chinese Dim Sum menu; Thai enhancements including Green Curry and Pad Thai; Indian offerings including Butter Chicken and Masala Fish as well as several desserts and raw bar selections to be displayed on an elaborate ice sculpture. The Thanksgiving Brunch is priced at $145 per person and $63 per child (ages 5-12 years old) plus service charge and taxes from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, Jaya will offer an a la carte dinner menu with special Thanksgiving dishes from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For reservations please call (855) 923-7899 or visit Opentable.

BOURBON STEAK

Photo Credit: Bourbon Steak

The stunning Michael Mina steakhouse, BOURBON STEAK, located at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, offers diners this Thanksgiving with a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $105/person or $49/children ages 5-12. Start off with favorites like Michael’s Tuna Tartare; Hand-Cut Prime Steak Tartare or Chilled Lobster Tacos, before moving onto the main course. Enjoy Prime Cuts such as New York Strip, Delmonico Ribeye or Filet Mignon among others, or one of the many Seafood Selections like Ahi Tuna, Pan-Seared Local Snapper or Miso-Glazed Sea Bass or opt for a more traditional Wood-Grilled Free-Range Turkey with Cornbread Foie Gras Stuffing. All entrees are accompanied by a trio of farm-fresh sides: Truffle Mac & Cheese, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Classic Creamed Spinach; while dessert brings a choice of Pumpkin Pie, German Chocolate Cake or Cranberry Cheesecake. The hours for dinner are 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.com or (786) 279-6600.

Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove

Photo Credit: James McDonald

As part of Mr. C Miami-Coconut Grove’s newly launched rooftop pool concert series, the luxury boutique hotel will be hosting a special Thanksgiving evening edition. From 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., enjoy sounds from Miami’s top local musicians, unrivaled views of the sunset over the Coconut Grove harbor while sipping signature cocktails and aperitivo following your Thanksgiving feast. Before or after Jazz Night, head to the rooftop to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at the brand-new Bellini Restaurant & Bar. Feast on a four-course Thanksgiving menu at Bellini, with a choice of two starters, main dish, and dessert. Menu offerings include Risotto with Roasted Pumpkin, Slow-Roasted Organic Turkey, and special Apple Tarte Tatin for dessert.

DUNE FORT LAUDERDALE Photo Credit: DUNE Fort Lauderdale

DUNE, the popular oceanfront restaurant at Auberge Beach Residences in Fort Lauderdale, is celebrating Thanksgiving with a special three-course menu priced at $75 per person. The first course includes a choice between Winter Squash Salad with chicory, persimmon, ricotta, and pumpkin seed vinaigrette; Chestnut Spaetzle with duck ragout, currants, sage, and brown butter; or Day Boat Scallops with braised bacon and rutabaga. Holiday entrees include a selection between Organic Free-Range Turkey with sausage stuffing, kale, cranberry sauce, and jus; Filet of Beef with parsnip, black trumpet mushroom, brussels sprout, bordelaise; or Branzino Grenobloise with chanterelle, caper, preserved Meyer lemon with parsley. Festive dessert offerings include Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Tart. The first seating is available at 1 p.m. and the second seating at 4 p.m. DUNE is located at 2200 N. Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. For more information and reservations contact [email protected] or call (754) 900-4059.

BOULUD SUD

Photo Credit: Boulud Sud

At Boulud Sud, give thanks with friends and family and enjoy their special holiday menu, offering beloved turkey-day classics with a Mediterranean flair. Boulud Sud’s three-course prix-fixe menu consists of seasonal starters including Spiced Pumpkin Soup, Italian Chicory Salad and more, as well as entrees including the Pumpkin Agnolotti, Seared Mediterranean Branzino and Lamb Chops. End on a sweet note with a choice of desserts ranging from the Spiced Pumpkin Sundae to the Pecan Tarte and more. The three-course prix-fixe menu is available for $65/person from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or $75/person from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations, please call 305-421-8800 or head to bouludsud.com.

1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

Looking for a full day of Thanksgiving fun? Head to luxurious wellness 1 Hotel South Beach with the family for a day full of holiday activities. Start Thursday morning with the annual Beach Turkey Trot by Anatomy from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a family 3k, 5k, 7k or run to work up your appetite. Then the real fun begins… undo that workout with a lavish Thanksgiving brunch buffet at Habitat including a sushi bar station, pasta station, several salad selections, a kids buffet, an overloaded pastry shop, and much more. Brunch is $90/adult or $45/kids 12 and under. For reservations, please call 305-604-6700.

AQ CHOP HOUSE BY IL MULINO

Photo Credit: AQ Chop House by Acqualina

Acqualina Resort and Spa’s signature restaurant, AQ Chop House by Il Mulino will be serving Thanksgiving brunch available from noon until 4 p.m. followed by a Thanksgiving dinner from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Thanksgiving dinner is priced at $60/person and will feature Organic Roasted Turkey with Walnut and Sausage Stuffing, accompanied by buttery Mashed Potatoes, Sauteéd Green Beans with Roasted Almonds and finished with a slice of Sweet Pumpkin Cheesecake. Guests can dine in the elegant dining room or oceanfront patio. For reservations, please call 877-312-9742.

KIKI ON THE RIVER

Photo Credit: Peter Stepanek

Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with riverfront views at Miami’s famed Kiki on the River. Brined and Marinated Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy will be served with delicious sides like Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Herbed Bread Stuffing, Green Beans and Brussel Sprout Casserole with Cranberry and Pineapple Sauce for the perfect Thanksgiving Dinner. Don’t forget to save some room for dessert with a classic Pumpkin Pie and Chantilly Ice Cream. The pre-fixe menu is $49.99/person, and reservations are suggested—please call 786-502-3243 to reserve.