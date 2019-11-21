Photo Credit: Swarovski

Swarovski has cherry-picked Southern California’s South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa as the first American home of its new global digital concept. The brand’s Crystal Studio officially opens to the SoCal elite today.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

The Crystal Studio places the customer and their unique needs at the heart of the experience, encouraging trial, creativity and spontaneity. Interactive, digital touch points throughout the store aim to enhance the purchase process, but also create an inviting space in which customers can immerse themselves into the sparkling world of Swarovski.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

The heart of the shopping experience is at the Sparkle Bar, an immersive jewelry station where shoppers can spend time discovering new products, curating looks with consultations from Swarovski’s in-store experts and exploring product ranges virtually. Shoppers are styling encouraged to touch and try on a range of products using the variable lighting settings at the Sparkle Bar’s mirrors and to explore the digital styling inspiration from Swarovski’s community of influencers.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

As designed by Patricia Urquiola, Crystal Studio features contrasted energetic colors and tactile elements to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere throughout the store with wall displays offer a curated selection of pieces displayed in mood board-like arrangements. It’s also functional: The Sparkle Bar even offers a wireless phone charging area to use while shopping.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

In addition to an optimized store format, the layout has also been reimagined to truly reinvent the shopping experience. Digital dimensions are integrated throughout and guide the shopping experience; starting from the shop window screens to interactive tablets providing styling tips. Large screens display inspirational visuals, seasonal brand and campaign content, and create a contemporary, fresh and immersive in-store experience.

Photo Credit: Swarovski

Swarovski debuted their Crystal Studio concept in Milan earlier this year, and have since opened in Paris, Beijing and Shanghai, with plans to open additional locations into 2020, both domestically and internationally. The series of openings will represent the fourth generation of Swarovski stores and the latest iteration of the brand’s retail approach over the past 125 years.

Swarovski’s Crystal Studio is located at 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626