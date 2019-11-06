TAG Heuer Releases “Fangio” Limited Edition Timepiece

Tag Heuer held a VIP cocktail at its Miami Design District boutique to celebrate its new limited edition timepiece honoring Argentine racer Juan Manuel Fangio, the “Fangio” special edition TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 16 automatic chronograph. The event was hosted by TAG Heuer President of North America, Benjamin Beaufils.

Photo Credit: TAG Heuer

During the event, TAG Heuer unveiled the new facade of the boutique, painted by Freire with inspiration from the combination of Fangio’s career and TAG Heuer’s codes. All who were present admired as Freire signed her name on the facade.

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuliani

Only 300 units of this very special edition were made and are guaranteed to go as fast as Fangio did on the racetrack. There are 50 timepieces in total being sold in the U.S. The ten watches available for purchase at the Miami Design District boutique have the special touch of coming in individually custom-painted boxes by Freire and bearing her signature in neon.

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuliani

The timepiece has the famed racer’s signature gracing the black polished ceramic tachymeter fixed bezel. Also easily visible, the white and blue stripes of Argentina’s albiceleste flag add a patriotic touch to the watch, highlighting Fangio’s mark in the South American nation. His face is stamped on the steel screwed-down case-back, which also features the limited-edition number.

Photo Credit: TAG Heuer

The evening had the boutique’s facade finished by Freire with spray paint, which she used to finish her multi-colored work of art. The partnership between TAG Heuer and Fangio was highlighted by Freire’s art, which adorned the boutique.

Photo Credit: TAG Heuer

Among those present were Julia Piquet, daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion, Nelson Piquet; Leandro Fernandez-Suarez, Consul General de Argentina Ministro; Diego Molinari, vice president of the Argentine American Chamber of Commerce; Miami-based influencers Vicky Justiz, Emilie Sobel, Johnny Urra, and more.

Simultaneously to the event in Miami, the watch was revealed in Argentina, at the Juan Manuel Fangio Museum in his hometown of Balcarce in the Buenos Aires Province. Fangio’s two sons, Oscar and Rubén attended the illustrious event held in their father’s honor. Motorsports anchor and journalist Roberto Berasategui gave the opening remarks at the event. TAG Heuer’s area sales director, Bruno Duchene, and the watchmaker’s local retail partner, Aquiles Yavícoli, introduced TAG Heuer’s long-standing partnership with “El Maestro”. Antonio Mandiola, President of the Juan Manuel Fangio Foundation, spoke about TAG Heuer’s storied relationship with the racer, such as when Fangio won the Carrera Panamericana in 1953. This inspired Jack Heuer to design the Heuer Carrera a decade after the feat. The “Fangio” limited edition is reminiscent of the Heuer Carrera, which was designed for professional drivers in 1963.

Details of the “Fangio” Special Edition

Movement

Calibre 16 Automatic

Display

Chronograph with hours and minutes counters; hours, minutes and small seconds, date

Case

Diameter 41mm, case in polished steel, polished black ceramic tachymeter fixed bezel with Juan Manuel Fangio’s signature, sapphire crystal with double anti-reflective treatment, steel screwed-down case back with special Fangio stamping, numbered xxx / 300, water resistance to 100 meters

Dial

Black opaline dial, white flange with 60 second/minute scale, 3 white opaline second, minute and hour chronograph counters, rhodium plated applied indexes and hands with white Super-LumiNova®

Bracelet

Black calfskin leather strap, black lining with blue stitching

Stainless-steel folding clasp

Retail

$5,000 USD

Photo Credit: Tag Heuer

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuliani

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuliani

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuliani

Photo Credit: Daniel Zuliani

For more on TAG Heuer, visit www.tagheuer.com.